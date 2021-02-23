Senior Product Designer

Job Details

Description

You are a passionate, bold product designer with a history of shipping beautiful digital products to customers. You love working collaboratively with design, product, and engineering. You thrive in fast-paced, unstructured environments that require you to wear many hats and think on your feet. You’re excited about managing and mentoring. You’re independent, you lead by example, and you’re obsessed with building great products and teams.





The Role

We're seeking an experienced product designer to join our team

You’ll join a small, fast-moving product team, working directly with our designers, engineers, and co-founders. You'll work collaboratively each day to execute on our product roadmap. You'll conduct user research, build prototypes, deliver polished screens, and oversee their pixel-perfect execution all the way to production. You will manage more junior designers and help grow the design team over time.

This is a senior role. You’ll be expected to drive the design process and defend your ideas, but also have the experience to know that the best results are delivered through constructive discussion and iterations.

Requirements

5+ years of design experience, working on production applications with real-world users

Experience collaborating with designers, engineers, and product managers

Proven understanding of the end-to-end design process, including research, prototyping, usability testing

Experience building and maintaining a reusable design system

Able to provide samples of work that show complex and creative UX solutions, strong visual design, and solid information architecture

Strong visual and typographic sensibility

Excellent verbal communication skills and ability to soundly discuss design decisions

Detail-oriented, self-motivated with a passion for pixel perfection, consistency, organization, usability, and discoverability

Proficiency with Figma, Sketch, Adobe Creative Suite, and prototyping tools

A positive attitude, a sense of humor and a desire to build accessible products for all users

Familiarity with HTML / CSS / Javascript is a plus

Benefits

Our company culture was built around a a tireless pursuit to be the best at what we do. We're entrepreneurial and focused: tackling problems head on without ego. We communicate with empathy. We speak directly, listen thoughtfully, and ask questions.

Air contributes 90% to medical, dental, and vision insurance and 75% to dependent coverage. Employees also have life insurance, disability insurance, and membership to One Medical. Our 401k program is open to all employees, and we will re-establish our commuter benefits program when we return to the office. Although we are still early stage, we are always seeking ways to invest in the long term health, wellness, and continued education of our employees.

At Air, we believe that it takes diversity of thought, culture, race, sexual orientation and outlook to build a world class business. We value unique contributions and actively welcome people of all backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives to join us at Air.