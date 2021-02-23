Job Details

We're hiring a Senior User Experience Designer.

Grow is a digital experience agency and a 2020 Ad Age Small Agency of the Year. We make industry-leading digital experiences, platforms, and campaigns for some of the world’s most beloved brands. Our clients know us as a committed partner who delivers every time. Our team knows it’s possible because of the incredible culture we’ve built.

We’re looking for a seasoned user experience designer to join our team and help us craft industry-leading platforms, experiences, and activations across a wide range of digital platforms.

The ideal candidate for this role demonstrates a curiosity for solving complex problems and an obsession with the way that humans use the things that we create.

In addition to a portfolio of inspiring examples of their work, candidates should demonstrate both a deep understanding and a strong POV on functionality, usability, content, and structure. A successful candidate is equally skilled at articulating complex ideas as they are at documenting them – all with an eye towards building consensus and buy-in both internally and with clients.

Primary responsibilities:

Working as part of cross-departmental teams and directly with client partners, gather user and product insights to develop strong perspective on UX approaches.

Create thoughtful, intuitive, and modern experiences in the form of user-journeys, flows, sitemaps, wireframes, and prototypes.

Articulate and share your perspective with internal teams and clients in decks, meetings, and workshops.

Working closely with the design and development teams, ensure that our work embodies the best of smart user experience principles.

Benefits

You’ll start with a full month of paid vacation and holiday leave, including two weeks in which the company pauses operations—one at midsummer, and one at the holidays. A wealth of additional company benefits include health, dental, matching 401k, disability, paid training, and more.

Location

We welcome remote candidates, particularly in major metros. For candidates open to moving to our Norfolk, Virginia office, we provide relocation reimbursement and temporary housing assistance.

Grow is located in downtown Norfolk/Virginia Beach, VA – an amazing coastal city that blends the beach lifestyle with a richly evolving culture. As part of a community of like-minded people, we spend our time creating great work and building the culture around us. We regularly put our creative and technology talents toward building the city in which we want to live and work.

Yes, you’ll work for amazing clients and projects in an inspiring environment. But best of all, you’ll find yourself among a close-knit group of 50 incredibly talented and motivated colleagues who inspire each other every day. Our team of technologists, creatives, strategists, and producers all work together under one roof to help some of the world’s most beloved brands connect with audiences in new and unexpected ways.

To see our work, visit www.thisisgrow.com/work.



