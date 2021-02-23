Product Designer (UI/UX)

Job Details

Valora Digital is the tech unit of Valora. We are a team of developers, product designers, growth marketers and product managers that tackle projects that delight customers, improve processes and keep the company ready for the future of retail. We call ourselves builders & doers instead of thinkers & talkers, because we pride ourselves on taking ownership of projects from A to Z and not letting anything get in the way of shipping. Our main areas of focus are Autonomous Stores, Ecommerce & Delivery, Loyalty & Payments and Process Improvement.

Become a part of a small team of Product Designers passionate about creating the very best digital products (and their extension into the physical world) for our millions of customers. You will be involved in every aspect of the product development process, from brainstorming the next product innovation, solving another of our customers’ problems to tweaking pixels on our mobile-first UIs. You will be expected to utilize your full range of product design, user experience design, interaction design and visual design skills and you will own the experience for many of our products.





Key tasks and responsibilities

Own design projects end to end, from research and discovery to conceptualization and visual design

Build wireframes, clickable prototypes and pixel-perfect UI specifications to tackle UX problems

Conduct user research and run user testing with internal and external customers

Work with product managers on high-level strategic decisions

Measure and improve your designs based on quantitative and qualitative feedback

Work on different projects simultaneously and cover owning designs for mobile as well as desktop products





Key skills / requirements

4+ years of professional experience designing digital products

Portfolio showing your design work

Wireframing and high-fidelity prototyping skills

Experience conducting user research and usability testing

Proficiency in Sketch, Figma or similar design software

Knowledge of mobile and web design patterns

"Can do" and "just enough research" mentality

Strong communication skills (verbal and written) as well as strong time management skills

Excellent spoken and written communication skills in English

Bonus points:

Cross-platform design experience (iOS, Android, Web, emails)

Experience in working remotely in decentralized teams

Knowledge of methodologies such as Lean UX or similar lean user-centered design practices

Experience with the Swiss or German market

Frontend development experience or basic knowledge of a programming language





What we offer