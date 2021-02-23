Product Designer (UI/UX)
Valora Digital is the tech unit of Valora. We are a team of developers, product designers, growth marketers and product managers that tackle projects that delight customers, improve processes and keep the company ready for the future of retail. We call ourselves builders & doers instead of thinkers & talkers, because we pride ourselves on taking ownership of projects from A to Z and not letting anything get in the way of shipping. Our main areas of focus are Autonomous Stores, Ecommerce & Delivery, Loyalty & Payments and Process Improvement.
Become a part of a small team of Product Designers passionate about creating the very best digital products (and their extension into the physical world) for our millions of customers. You will be involved in every aspect of the product development process, from brainstorming the next product innovation, solving another of our customers’ problems to tweaking pixels on our mobile-first UIs. You will be expected to utilize your full range of product design, user experience design, interaction design and visual design skills and you will own the experience for many of our products.
Key tasks and responsibilities
- Own design projects end to end, from research and discovery to conceptualization and visual design
- Build wireframes, clickable prototypes and pixel-perfect UI specifications to tackle UX problems
- Conduct user research and run user testing with internal and external customers
- Work with product managers on high-level strategic decisions
- Measure and improve your designs based on quantitative and qualitative feedback
- Work on different projects simultaneously and cover owning designs for mobile as well as desktop products
Key skills / requirements
- 4+ years of professional experience designing digital products
- Portfolio showing your design work
- Wireframing and high-fidelity prototyping skills
- Experience conducting user research and usability testing
- Proficiency in Sketch, Figma or similar design software
- Knowledge of mobile and web design patterns
- "Can do" and "just enough research" mentality
- Strong communication skills (verbal and written) as well as strong time management skills
- Excellent spoken and written communication skills in English
Bonus points:
- Cross-platform design experience (iOS, Android, Web, emails)
- Experience in working remotely in decentralized teams
- Knowledge of methodologies such as Lean UX or similar lean user-centered design practices
- Experience with the Swiss or German market
- Frontend development experience or basic knowledge of a programming language
What we offer
- Possibility to work from home
- Build products for a customer base of more than 5 million people across 5 countries
- Access the resources of a big corporate but get the freedom of working in an open environment
- Flexible working culture and flat hierarchies in an English-speaking environment
- Steep learning curve in a tech-heavy environment
- Competitive salary
- Office with roof terrace in the heart of Zurich, equipped with free snacks and free drinks
- State-of-the art hardware and software to work with