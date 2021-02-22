Job Details

Product Designer (Contract)

Second Spectrum is building the next way of seeing sports. We deliver unique and innovative solutions through unparalleled capabilities in the machine understanding of sports.

We have developed computer vision tracking systems for the NBA, Premier League, MLS and other top tier basketball and football (soccer) leagues around the world. With our technology, combined with machine learning, we are able to deliver consistent, high quality and fast data in virtually any stadium. This provides us the unique opportunity to bring cutting edge software and communication tools so we can deliver personalized and interactive technologies for leagues, managers, coaches, players, media companies and sports fans.

Position: Remote

What You’ll Do:

Work with the product design and engineering groups to contribute and maintain our growing design system.

Take complex, high-level ideas and turn them into thoughtful and engaging user experiences.

Create design requirements for product specifications, user scenarios, and screen flows.

Design wireframes, visual interfaces, and interactive prototypes with compelling interactions for web-based productivity tools and consumer-facing mobile applications.

Work alongside product managers and engineers to ensure that pixel-perfect visual designs and interactive prototypes are built the way they were intended.

What You’ll Need:

Availability from 10:0 am to 4:00 pm pst.

3+ years of product design experience.

You use Sketch or Figma, Adobe Suite, and prototyping tools such as Principle or Framer.

You have excellent aesthetics and design sensibility for typography, grid systems, and other core design principles.

You have a portfolio with beautiful interface designs that show your craftsmanship and attention to detail.

You have examples in your portfolio of web-based productivity applications and consumer-facing mobile applications.

What Sets You Apart

You have experience building a design system.

You are familiar with modern interactive prototyping tools such as Framer X, Origami, Principal.

You have examples of smart TV applications, virtual reality, or augmented reality experiences in your portfolio.



