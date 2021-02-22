Marketing Designer

Job Details

Shogun is on a mission to help brands create the best ecommerce experiences in the world, and in the process, become the world's best remote company.

We've been growing rapidly since being in the Winter 2018 batch of Y-Combinator, and after recently closing our Series B funding round, are now in hyper-growth. Our teams are diverse, fully distributed, and with no offices - we are looking for team members who are comfortable with and motivated by the opportunity to work remotely.

Location

For this position, we are looking for candidates located in the United States or Canada.

What You'll Do

Create various designs for company campaigns, social imagery, ads, and marketing collateral, across a wide range of mediums

Iterate quickly and communicate ideas across various levels of fidelity

Design with systems and scalability in mind, where components and templates can be re-used and built to scale, optimized across different devices and platforms

Collaborate effectively with the Marketing team and as a cross-functional team member

Create high-quality work that delights our customers, meets company objectives, and reinforces our brand

Produce and advocate for strong design solutions, communicating ideas to key stakeholders across the organization

Work within the Shogun Brand Guidelines, with an innovative approach to evolving the brand through forward-thinking design solutions

Give and receive feedback constructively through design reviews

What You'll Bring

Need to have

2+ years professional graphic design experience, in-house and/or agency

Demonstrated experience in advertising or marketing campaigns

Passion for creating repeatable processes, leveraging design libraries, and evolving brand systems.

Excellent design craft with an eye for detail and consistency

Proficiency with design tools like Adobe CC and Figma

Strategic thinker, able to see and communicate ideas from concept to execution

Strong collaboration, communication, and problem-solving skills

Proven ability to work autonomously and collaboratively

Nice to have

Past experience within ecommerce, or past experience at saas or tech companies

Experience with motion design or HTML5 ads creation

Experience working on a remote team

What We Offer

Competitive salary

Benefits (vary by location)

A highly skilled and dedicated team that is fun to work with

Remote work – We are a diverse and distributed team that uses Slack, Zoom, Notion and other tools to stay connected

Our Values

Work in the open: Operate with high integrity and choose what's right over what's easy. Be transparent as a company and with each other

People are People: Treat yourself, colleagues, and customers with dignity, empathy, and respect. Start from a presumption of positive intent

Win and grow together: Strive to be the best, individually, and as a team. Support and encourage each other. Seek opportunities for growth

Shogun supports workplace diversity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, gender identity/expression, national origin, age, military service eligibility, veteran status, sexual orientation, marital status, physical or mental disability, or any other protected class.

We are hiring in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom, and are interested in every qualified candidate who is eligible to work in these regions without employment visa sponsorship. Please refer to the position specific location requirements listed under the location section of the job description