About Remote

Remote is solving global remote organizations’ biggest challenge: employing anyone anywhere compliantly. We make it possible for businesses big and small to employ a global team by handling global payroll, benefits, taxes, and compliance (learn more about how it works). We're backed by A+ investors and our team is world-class, literally and figuratively, as we're all scattered around the world. Please check out our public handbook to learn more about our culture. We encourage folks from all ethnic groups, genders, sexuality, age and abilities to apply. If this job description resonates with you, we want to hear from you!

The position

This is an exciting time to join Remote and make a personal difference in the global employment space as a Product Designer, joining our Design team.

Design are at the forefront of everything we do. The job of a Product Designer is to envision how people experience our products and bring that vision to life.

What we're looking for

4+ years of related experience. Preference will be given to candidates who have experience designing complex solutions for complete digital environments.

An impressive portfolio showcasing a clear understanding of simplicity, typography, interactions and digital design.

An understanding and appreciation of the practice of design iteration by always experimenting, evaluating and learning.

A spontaneous default to solicit feedback from your peers, including other product designers and teammates in your product team.

Contribution in order to keep work from the team consistent with the whole customer experience and designed with the customers' high-level goals and needs.

Collaboration with product managers, engineers, and cross-functional stakeholders to understand requirements and provide creative, thoughtful solutions.

Support and help to maintain our Design System, together with other product designers.

A kind, empathic and patient person.

Someone who loves working with people and solving problems with them.

One who cares deeply about diversity and inclusion.

Fluent written and spoken English.

It's not required to have experience working remotely, but considered a plus.

Responsibilities

Create Figma flows that range from low-fidelity wireframes to full-fidelity, pixel-ready designs that lead to intuitive user experiences.

Use and evolve our design system in order to craft flows, prototypes, sketches, and high-fidelity visuals for your features.

Take a user-centered design approach and rapidly test and iterate your designs.

Make strategic design and user-experience decisions related to core, as well as new functions and features.

A growth and learning mindset that helps you meet new challenges and stretch beyond your core competencies.

Collaborate on project briefs and scoping.

Improve existing design solutions while also continuing to evolve our brand language.

Benefits

Remote work culture

A fair and competitive salary

The equipment/tools you need to do your job well and comfortable (MacBook , screen, peripherals)

Unlimited paid time off

Flexible working hours

Home office setup

Health insurance

Training allowance

Equity

Practicals

You'll report to: Head of Design

Head of Design Team: Design

Design Location : Anywhere in the World

: Anywhere in the World Start date: As soon as possible

Application process

(async) Profile review Interview with recruiter Interview with future manager (async) Small challenge (async) Challenge Review Interview with team members (no managers present) Interview with a founder (async) Offer Reference calls

