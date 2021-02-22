How can you apply

Job Details

About Richpanel:

Website : https://richpanel.com/

Team of 20 people based in USA and India

All team members have the option to work remotely

Backed by SEQUOIA (same company that has funded Google, Apple & Youtube)

Founded by Amit RG and GDJ Dorai. Both founders have led teams at multi million dollar startups and fortune 500 companies.

1,000+ clients use the platform daily. Demo Video here.

The role in a nutshell

As a Fulltime Product Designer with Richpanel, you should be able to find the right balance between user needs and business goals. As a part of this role, you will focus on finding solutions that enable customers to intuitively use our product, while striking the right balance between functionality and visual design. The ideal candidate will be skilled at each stage of the design process.

You will be working closely with Our Founders, Product Team, and our Engineering Team.’

What You Get To Do Every Day

Translate complex design problems, user pain points, and research findings into practical and impactful design solutions

Create process flows, wireframes, and visual design mockups as needed to effectively conceptualize and communicate detailed interaction behaviours

Create user-centric designs by considering market analysis, customer feedback technical constraints/opportunities and usability finding

Improve the usability of the helpdesk by conducting UX research.

Pair with UI/UX engineers to transform the components and patterns into working artifacts for implementation.

Keep up with market trends and be a thought leader in the industry.

Own a major workstream from ideation to delivery.

Your Toolbox

Adobe Competence in Sketch, XD, Abstract, and Figma

Creative Suite (Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign)

Prototyping tools: Invision, Principle, etc.

Bonus: animation skills (After Effects, Premiere Pro)

Checklist

A minimum of 2 years of experience in UI/UX design for a SAAS Product.

Ability to clearly articulate a problem space and design solutions that meet users’ needs and business goals

Ability to quickly incorporate feedback and efficiently produce high-quality professional work

Experience conducting and analysing user research

Ability to accurately set, manage, and meet deadlines.

We hire very specific kind of people - Please read - what it's like to work at Richpanel.

What does Richpanel offer you?

Meaningful and challenging work

The opportunity to work with very smart and driven people

The ability to grow your talent and career

Attractive salary and bonus opportunities

Company stock opportunity

Team Outings from time to time

Work From Home Option Available

Do Visit : https://tinyurl.com/GlassdoorRichpanel to know us better !

Location : We have an office in India - Mumbai (Remote OR Work From Home)

Compensation: upto 25 lakhs (INR)

How can you apply

Send in an email with your work portfolio and a resume on pooja@richpanel.com

We want to see design challenges that you have faced, and how you overcome them.



