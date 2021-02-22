Job Details

About Livestorm

Livestorm, which was founded in 2016, enables powerful, yet pain-free video engagements at scale. Our end-to-end video engagement platform enables organizations to create professional video engagements that can be easily managed in one place.

Livestorm is a browser-based platform that doesn't require a download, or setup. You can use Livestorm for on-demand, live, or pre-recorded meetings or events. Livestorm supports all the workflows around a video engagement; including landing pages, registration, email follow-ups, and sharing video recordings.

We serve companies of all sizes, from startups to Fortune500. Shopify, Honda, Oracle, Spendesk, Front, Sephora or Revolut trust Livestorm to organize their on-demand, live, or pre-recorded meetings or events.

Here are our core values:

Stay curious: Be interested in the world around you.

Remain humble: Keep learning and keep your ego in check.

Be resourceful: Go that extra mile in the most efficient way.

Own it: Take pride in what you do, own your wins, and fails.

Be transparent: Sharing knowledge, learnings, feedback, and mistakes.

As a Lead Product Designer at Livestorm, you'll join a company with a strong design culture and manage a team that is currently composed of two Product Designers.

While Livestorm has headquarters in Paris, we are a remote-first company. As a matter of fact, Stormies are located between France, Germany, Greece, Mauritius, Spain, USA,... so we are looking for the best talent, no matter where you live.

Missions:

In this role, you will be responsible for:

Managing the Product Design Team

Structuring and streamlining the design processes

Organizing regular design review meetings

Designing the next upcoming features and products for Livestorm

Maintaining the Livestorm design system

Tools we're currently using:

Figma

Zeroheight

Requirements

For this Lead Product Designer role, we are looking for someone with the following experience:

You have experience in designing products (web apps, mobile apps, etc) in a SaaS company.

You've already worked in a team with multiple Product Designers.

You know your way around Sketch, Figma or FramerX and their plugins.

You are obsessed with details and user experience.

You are very rigorous about respecting the brand's patterns.

You know how to create prototypes.

You are up to date with the current design trends, you benchmark regularly the state of design in your industry.

Professional French proficiency is mandatory.

Moreover, we are looking for someone who can work in the Paris timezone (we accept a jet-lag of 2 hours maximum).

Confidence can sometimes hold us back from applying for a job. But we'll let you in on a secret: there's no such thing as a 'perfect' candidate. So however you identify and whatever background you bring with you, please apply if this is a role that would make you excited to come into work every day.