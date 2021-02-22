Lead Product Designer
About Livestorm
Livestorm, which was founded in 2016, enables powerful, yet pain-free video engagements at scale. Our end-to-end video engagement platform enables organizations to create professional video engagements that can be easily managed in one place.
Livestorm is a browser-based platform that doesn't require a download, or setup. You can use Livestorm for on-demand, live, or pre-recorded meetings or events. Livestorm supports all the workflows around a video engagement; including landing pages, registration, email follow-ups, and sharing video recordings.
We serve companies of all sizes, from startups to Fortune500. Shopify, Honda, Oracle, Spendesk, Front, Sephora or Revolut trust Livestorm to organize their on-demand, live, or pre-recorded meetings or events.
Here are our core values:
- Stay curious: Be interested in the world around you.
- Remain humble: Keep learning and keep your ego in check.
- Be resourceful: Go that extra mile in the most efficient way.
- Own it: Take pride in what you do, own your wins, and fails.
- Be transparent: Sharing knowledge, learnings, feedback, and mistakes.
As a Lead Product Designer at Livestorm, you'll join a company with a strong design culture and manage a team that is currently composed of two Product Designers.
While Livestorm has headquarters in Paris, we are a remote-first company. As a matter of fact, Stormies are located between France, Germany, Greece, Mauritius, Spain, USA,... so we are looking for the best talent, no matter where you live.
Missions:
In this role, you will be responsible for:
- Managing the Product Design Team
- Structuring and streamlining the design processes
- Organizing regular design review meetings
- Designing the next upcoming features and products for Livestorm
- Maintaining the Livestorm design system
Tools we're currently using:
- Figma
- Zeroheight
Requirements
For this Lead Product Designer role, we are looking for someone with the following experience:
- You have experience in designing products (web apps, mobile apps, etc) in a SaaS company.
- You've already worked in a team with multiple Product Designers.
- You know your way around Sketch, Figma or FramerX and their plugins.
- You are obsessed with details and user experience.
- You are very rigorous about respecting the brand's patterns.
- You know how to create prototypes.
- You are up to date with the current design trends, you benchmark regularly the state of design in your industry.
- Professional French proficiency is mandatory.
Moreover, we are looking for someone who can work in the Paris timezone (we accept a jet-lag of 2 hours maximum).
Confidence can sometimes hold us back from applying for a job. But we'll let you in on a secret: there's no such thing as a 'perfect' candidate. So however you identify and whatever background you bring with you, please apply if this is a role that would make you excited to come into work every day.