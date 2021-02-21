Sr Product Designer

Job Details

Who We Are:

Sendoso is where you go to build something bigger than yourself. We’re a San Francisco-based Series B company with $54M in venture capital, more than 700+ customers and 15,000 active users, and multiple revenue streams. Our company is on an unprecedented growth trajectory and we’re looking for people who want to do great things.

One of LinkedIn’s Top Startups for 2020, ranked #1 on software review sites like G2, Sendoso helps companies stand out by giving them meaningful, new ways to engage with their buyers and customers. Our award-winning Sending Platform connects online and offline experiences via cloud software, automation, and real-world logistics—a feat that few companies have achieved.

And we believe that relationships matter, so we’re on a mission to create more human connections in a digital world. If you’re ready to seize tremendous opportunity, take ownership, and do meaningful work that moves the needle, you’re in the right place.

About Your Role:

We’re looking for a passionate Senior Product Designer that can design products from conception to market with ease. As a designer you contribute every step of the way, ensuring that the vision you’ve crafted is the right fit for the business and the users needs. You work hands-on with designers, engineers, product managers, research and various departments to develop a strategy and perspective at scale.

Who You Are:

You’re motivated by goals and outcomes, staying focused on the big picture and giving care to the details when it makes sense. You iterate fast, utilize data, user research and collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to ensure that the direction you’ve set is the right path to your goal. You aren’t afraid to make mistakes, learn and even say “I don’t know”. You champion design within your team, and within the organization. You know that you’re only as good as your team, and foster an open dynamic culture within the design team.

Your Typical Day:

You will facilitate high-level strategic decisions through modern design thinking, data and user research

You will collaborate cross-functionally to understand business requirements and develop solutions that impact the bottom line and solve real user problems

You will design products from understanding and brainstorming through iterative development and delivery

You will advocate a user-centered approach in design perspective and practice across our product ecosystem

You Will set the vision of the product ensure that it is well understood and execute on that vision

You will communicate the user experience throughout the design process by crafting compelling designs and prototypes

You will effectively communicate conceptual ideas, detailed design, and design rationale both verbally and visually to team members, stakeholders, and execs

You will think in design systems make rational decisions, and contribute to our design system

Experience

Bachelor’s degree

7+ years experience designing for mobile, native apps, desktop, or web

Passion for user-centered design, creating powerful products that inspire and delight users

Comfortable with an evidence-based approach to product design

Familiarity with a variety of both qualitative and quantitative research methods, and know how to apply them in a Design Thinking-like process

An ability to present your work with confidence

Comfort in a fast-paced, highly-dynamic environment with multiple stakeholders

Solid intuition and strong passion for detailed interaction design

Thorough knowledge of agile development lifecycles

An ability to create wireframes, prototypes, and UI specifications

An eye for strong visual designs

Ability to prioritize projects, communicate progress, and deliver on time

Bonus Points If...

Experience with design systems

Experience with hands on research or desire to do this a plus

What You'll Love

Comprehensive Medical Plans - we've got you covered

Take-What-You-Need Time Off

Vacation Bonuses 2X/Year

401K Plan

FSA Plan

Volunteer Time Off

Birthday Time Off

Catered Lunch & Breakfasts

Team Outings

Dog-Friendly Offices

Collaborative Office Space

ClassPass Membership Program

Fully-Stocked Kitchen

Sendoso is an Equal Opportunity Employer: we value diversity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.