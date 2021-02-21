Digital UX Strategist
We are seeking a Digital UX Strategist to help us continue to lead, strategize and create user-centered design solutions for our e-commerce clients. This role will require you to work directly with our clients, interpreting their feedback, iterating on designs and help manage design projects to completion.
About Plug Digital
Plug Digital is a rapidly growing e-commerce web design and development agency dedicated to driving meaningful growth for our clients. Our clients are small, mid-size businesses across many industries.
Responsibilities
- Lead discovery calls with clients and define requirements and user experience strategies to best achieve business goals
- Help estimate project timelines, project plan and manage small to large design projects to completion
- Research clients' industry, competitors, business model, and customer base and present findings to clients
- Incorporating research, best practices, create business requirements and innovative ideas to design for conversion
- Conduct information architecture, wireframing, and UI design using Figma
- Account for multiple device sizes by building robust grid systems
- Coordinating and conducting various forms of user testing
- Annotate your designs for hand-off to developers
- Integrate data-driven decisions on design solutions
- Take action on key metrics and KPIs, through continuous website testing and user experience improvements.
- A/B test and continually measure the performance of the site
- Design and track customer KPIs
- Work in a team environment with remote designers and developers
- Self-manage, prioritize tasks, and proactively communicate status and challenges
Qualifications
- 3+ years of content strategy/UX/IA experience
- Conversion-driven mindset
- Experience leading clients and demonstrated an ability to translate customer needs into technical aspects
- A portfolio demonstrating a diverse range of experiences you’ve created
- Experience using product analytics and A/B testing to optimize experiences
- Experience working on a team with other UX designers and developers
- 3+ Project management experience
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills, both internally and client-side
- Critical-thinker and problem-solver
- A demonstrated capacity and eagerness to learn and progress professionally in the eCommerce field
Huge plus if you have:
- Shopify experience
- Basic web development knowledge
- CRO experience
- Knowledge of website usability and passion for improving the online customer shopping experience
- Experience with Google analytics
- Basic digital marketing knowledge - SEM/SEO, Social and Email Marketing
Benefits:
- Salary based on experience
- Paid days off. No sick day limit. Paid holidays.
- Healthcare
- Fun and collaborative office environment in Denver
- Grow with a small team and take ownership over this role
Please apply by sending your resume and a little about yourself to partners@plugdigital.io or through indeed: https://www.indeed.com/job/digital-ux-strategist-1ce188ca4fedbfa2. We’d love to talk!