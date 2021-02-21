Job Details

We are seeking a Digital UX Strategist to help us continue to lead, strategize and create user-centered design solutions for our e-commerce clients. This role will require you to work directly with our clients, interpreting their feedback, iterating on designs and help manage design projects to completion.

About Plug Digital

Plug Digital is a rapidly growing e-commerce web design and development agency dedicated to driving meaningful growth for our clients. Our clients are small, mid-size businesses across many industries.

Responsibilities

Lead discovery calls with clients and define requirements and user experience strategies to best achieve business goals

Help estimate project timelines, project plan and manage small to large design projects to completion

Research clients' industry, competitors, business model, and customer base and present findings to clients

Incorporating research, best practices, create business requirements and innovative ideas to design for conversion

Conduct information architecture, wireframing, and UI design using Figma

Account for multiple device sizes by building robust grid systems

Coordinating and conducting various forms of user testing

Annotate your designs for hand-off to developers

Integrate data-driven decisions on design solutions

Take action on key metrics and KPIs, through continuous website testing and user experience improvements.

A/B test and continually measure the performance of the site

Design and track customer KPIs

Work in a team environment with remote designers and developers

Self-manage, prioritize tasks, and proactively communicate status and challenges

Qualifications

3+ years of content strategy/UX/IA experience

Conversion-driven mindset

Experience leading clients and demonstrated an ability to translate customer needs into technical aspects

A portfolio demonstrating a diverse range of experiences you’ve created

Experience using product analytics and A/B testing to optimize experiences

Experience working on a team with other UX designers and developers

3+ Project management experience

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, both internally and client-side

Critical-thinker and problem-solver

A demonstrated capacity and eagerness to learn and progress professionally in the eCommerce field

Huge plus if you have:

Shopify experience

Basic web development knowledge

CRO experience

Knowledge of website usability and passion for improving the online customer shopping experience

Experience with Google analytics

Basic digital marketing knowledge - SEM/SEO, Social and Email Marketing

Benefits:

Salary based on experience

Paid days off. No sick day limit. Paid holidays.

Healthcare

Fun and collaborative office environment in Denver

Grow with a small team and take ownership over this role

Please apply by sending your resume and a little about yourself to partners@plugdigital.io or through indeed: https://www.indeed.com/job/digital-ux-strategist-1ce188ca4fedbfa2. We’d love to talk!