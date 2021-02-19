Sr/Lead Product Designer

Job Details

The Opportunity

We're growing our design team, and you get to help define what it becomes. Sitetracker is pivoting from testing the market to building products we know our customers want. We'll need your help to make those products they love to use, keeping them at the center of our product development process. You'll partner with Product Managers to define what features make sense for our customers, and you'll work with our engineering team to make sure customers get those features. You'll own projects end to end, conducting customer calls with our product team, sketching up early ideas, testing them, and then bringing them to life. As a Senior Product Designer, you'll work autonomously in your product areas with your PM and Engineers.

The Skill Set:

Effectively lead discussions and design activities with team members and partners

Effectively manage multiple projects and negotiate competing priorities with product and engineering peers

Lead a workshop with small groups based on predefined structures to create tangible collateral

Execute a vision that has been laid out and ask additional questions to clarify ambiguity

Articulate design decisions effectively

Understand how to use modern design and workflow tools like Figma, Miro, Coda, Maze, and Jira

Work with various design systems and languages

Utilize an eye for visuals, not just flows

Apply basic understanding of User Research methodologies

Apply experience with information architecture, requirements synthesis, and new product explorations

Work with a distributed North American team

Within 60 Days, You'll:

Understand Sitetracker’s tools, the problems we solve, and the people we solve them for

Start formulating user and customer personas for your space

Design and iterate on ideas with product managers and stakeholders

Lead brainstorming and early feature discovery sessions with your product and engineering peers

Create final designs that can be put in front of customers for validation

Stay involved in the development of a feature from conceptualization to code-complete

Complete your own audit of you product area and identify areas of improvement

Familiarize yourself with Salesforce Lightning Design System

Within 180 Days, You'll:

Conduct usability testing and research sessions with your product peer

Become a trusted partner for your product peer, and our customers

Build relationships within our company and with our customers

Be able to articulate the value Sitetracker provides our customers and across various market segments

Collaborate on improving our design and product processes

Ship a new product to all of our customers

Contribute to our young design system

Within 365 Days, You'll:

Become the most vocal advocate for our customers in your product segment

Document best practices and educate your team, and the company as to what they are

Drive efficiencies in the team by understanding the business needs and engineering constraints

Define design standards you’ve implemented in your product area to help scale our designs

Drive the product roadmap by actively participating in every phase of the product development cycle

Understand application of new technologies to support business processes and overall user experience



