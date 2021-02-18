Job Details

TaxJar is the leading technology solution for busy eCommerce sellers to manage sales tax and is trusted by more than 20,000 businesses.

Our core values:

We do the right thing for our customers

We're a team, built on trust

We're proud to be remote

We're in control of our own destiny

TaxJar’s remote-only team of 140+ people is growing quickly. We have an immediate opening for a Senior Product Designer who wants to make e-commerce easier for small and medium businesses.

Our team’s focus is to create world-class experiences for our customers. We pride ourselves in rethinking established paradigms and bringing creative solutions into existence in the tax compliance space. As a Senior Product Designer you will lead the charge to deliver a delightful self-service experience for our customers, and run growth experiments. You’ll focus on driving sign-ups, reducing setup friction, and promoting the discovery of new features that help grow our customer’s business. This work will span core features and iterative improvements, and requires you to take projects from napkins sketches to final visual specifications.

Please note that we are not able to sponsor any type of international visa at this time.

Want to know more about the makeup of our team?

TaxJar is a human-first company.

People are accepted and free to be who they are.

We embrace that diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging are essential sources of creativity and innovation that bring a richness of thinking and experience to the work that is celebrated at TaxJar. Simply put, we care. We will always put people - our team and our customers - first, by supporting our people to do their best work building products our customers love.

Our formula is simple. We believe we have an elevated level of responsibility in everything we do. This means we empower our team to do the right thing for each other and for our customers, and we do the right thing, even when it's harder. We’ve built a team based on trust, that endeavors to maximize our team members’ individual talents so our workplace creates a sense of meaning and belonging for everyone.

Read our 2020 Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging report here.

Qualifications:

A passion for turning complex problems into elegant experiences

A comprehensive understanding of the end to end iterative design process: research user needs, map user journeys, wireframe, prototype, conduct usability testing

Experience working independently and with remote teams.

Experience as a primary contributor to multiple high impact projects

Requirements:

5+ years experience with SaaS products

Passion for solving core product problems while being accountable for all facets of the user experience: from strategy to research to interaction design

Ability to rapidly prototype and validate the team's design efforts

Front-end experience with HTML, CSS / Sass, JavaScript (Vue.js / React) a strong plus, though not required

Comfort with writing clear, concise UI copy

Develop a design system to cultivate a coherent look and feel across the product

A portfolio that demonstrates the ability to design complex workflows and data heavy applications

We’re a happy team and we all really love what we do. We've created a space where high-achievers can succeed, but are also safe to fail. We're profitable and focused on growing TaxJar sustainably. We're always learning how to make TaxJar the best place to work for all of us, and not just another tech startup. We’re always looking for an amazing new teammates to come share in the excitement of solving real-world problems with technology.

Benefits:

Excellent health, vision and dental benefits

Flexible vacation policy

401k Plan

Home office stipend

Equity in a profitable company

2x year all-company in person retreats (fully paid for by us of course)

Mandatory Birthday holiday!

12 week paid maternity/ 6 week paid paternity leave

Monthly perks reimbursement for things like Netflix, Amazon Prime, your gym membership, home internet and more

We offer all of our employees amazing benefits. Visit www.TaxJar.com/jobs for a full list of our benefits and to learn more about how we work and what we stand for.