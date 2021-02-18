Job Details

Aten Design Group is seeking a skilled UX/UI Designer to join our talented team in Denver, Colorado. This is a remote-friendly position with occasional travel to client sites and headquarters required.

About Aten

Founded in 2000, Aten Design Group is a web strategy, design, and development company serving a broad range of clients making a positive impact on societies around the world. We work on complex communications and data projects for organizations like Stanford University, World Wildlife Fund, Human Rights Watch, and many others. We are dedicated to creating meaningful user experiences, rooted in powerful open-source solutions, especially Drupal and React.

About You

You love the web, content, and understanding user needs. You think critically about communication and are passionate about telling stories. You are a strong verbal and visual communicator who excels at collaboration with both internal team members and external clients. You are highly organized and can balance multiple priorities while maintaining a productive drive.

About the Position

You will be working with some of the most impactful cause-driven organizations to help them use technology and design to achieve their mission and create meaningful connections with their users. You’re passionate about all things design. You will be working very closely with clients, strategy, and architecture teams to create effective and meaningful user experiences. You will work closely with our project management, strategy, and engineering teams throughout the full lifecycle of the project. Your participation in client presentations will include articulating and selling your creative ideas based on your research and design. While this role is remote-friendly, some travel to client sites and Denver headquarters will be required.





Well qualified candidates will have the required experience in the following:

5 or more years of professional agency or freelance experience designing large, complex CMS-driven websites (Both Drupal & WordPress experience required)

Collaborating with a diverse and cross-functional team to see projects through to completion

Communicating your ideas and vision to developers and engineers

Using research to create user-centered designs

Ability to provide and receive direct, critical feedback on work from other team members

Facilitating ideation, discovery, and sketching workshops and translating the findings

Writing and speaking about design to both designers and non-designers

Scaling your process to fit small and large projects

Estimating time to complete tasks and managing multiple deadlines

Presenting work and creative ideas to clients

Comfortable using design tools and learning new software: Figma, Sketch, and Adobe CS

Authorized to work in the United States





Nice to haves:

Branding

Illustration skills

Understanding and experience creating data visualization

Ability to conduct Quality Assurance (QA) testing to ensure the implementation is in line with proposed designs





Your submission should include a stellar digital portfolio/website. Here is what we would be excited to see:

Design for large websites

Design Systems & Style Guides

Clear descriptions of previous roles and the part you played in each step of your highlighted projects

Icons and Iconographic Systems

Resumes without a portfolio will not be considered

Compensation and Benefits

We think we have one of the best workplaces on the planet. Here are a few reasons why:

Exempt, annual salary $80k - $100k based on location, skills, knowledge, and experience

Flexible, generous PTO policy

3% matching Retirement Plan

Health, dental and vision insurance for you and your dependents

Paid conference attendance — both in the US and abroad

Stocked kitchen and catered Friday lunches at Denver office

Denver office gym access

Open, bright, collaborative office in a remodeled industrial space near downtown

Company summits up to twice a year





Aten Design Group is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We believe the strongest teams are built when they are composed of people with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We consider all qualified candidates without regard to race, color, religion or belief, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status.