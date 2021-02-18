All Jobs
Job Details

UX / UI Designer

Copy

Aten Design Group is seeking a skilled UX/UI Designer to join our talented team in Denver, Colorado. This is a remote-friendly position with occasional travel to client sites and headquarters required.

About Aten

Founded in 2000, Aten Design Group is a web strategy, design, and development company serving a broad range of clients making a positive impact on societies around the world. We work on complex communications and data projects for organizations like Stanford University, World Wildlife Fund, Human Rights Watch, and many others. We are dedicated to creating meaningful user experiences, rooted in powerful open-source solutions, especially Drupal and React.

About You

You love the web, content, and understanding user needs. You think critically about communication and are passionate about telling stories. You are a strong verbal and visual communicator who excels at collaboration with both internal team members and external clients. You are highly organized and can balance multiple priorities while maintaining a productive drive.

About the Position

You will be working with some of the most impactful cause-driven organizations to help them use technology and design to achieve their mission and create meaningful connections with their users. You’re passionate about all things design. You will be working very closely with clients, strategy, and architecture teams to create effective and meaningful user experiences. You will work closely with our project management, strategy, and engineering teams throughout the full lifecycle of the project. Your participation in client presentations will include articulating and selling your creative ideas based on your research and design. While this role is remote-friendly, some travel to client sites and Denver headquarters will be required.


Well qualified candidates will have the required experience in the following:

  • 5 or more years of professional agency or freelance experience designing large, complex CMS-driven websites (Both Drupal & WordPress experience required)
  • Collaborating with a diverse and cross-functional team to see projects through to completion
  • Communicating your ideas and vision to developers and engineers
  • Using research to create user-centered designs
  • Ability to provide and receive direct, critical feedback on work from other team members
  • Facilitating ideation, discovery, and sketching workshops and translating the findings
  • Writing and speaking about design to both designers and non-designers
  • Scaling your process to fit small and large projects
  • Estimating time to complete tasks and managing multiple deadlines
  • Presenting work and creative ideas to clients
  • Comfortable using design tools and learning new software: Figma, Sketch, and Adobe CS
  • Authorized to work in the United States


Nice to haves:

  • Branding
  • Illustration skills
  • Understanding and experience creating data visualization
  • Ability to conduct Quality Assurance (QA) testing to ensure the implementation is in line with proposed designs


Your submission should include a stellar digital portfolio/website. Here is what we would be excited to see:

  • Design for large websites
  • Design Systems & Style Guides
  • Clear descriptions of previous roles and the part you played in each step of your highlighted projects
  • Icons and Iconographic Systems
  • Resumes without a portfolio will not be considered

Compensation and Benefits

We think we have one of the best workplaces on the planet. Here are a few reasons why:

  • Exempt, annual salary $80k - $100k based on location, skills, knowledge, and experience
  • Flexible, generous PTO policy
  • 3% matching Retirement Plan 
  • Health, dental and vision insurance for you and your dependents
  • Paid conference attendance — both in the US and abroad
  • Stocked kitchen and catered Friday lunches at Denver office
  • Denver office gym access
  • Open, bright, collaborative office in a remodeled industrial space near downtown
  • Company summits up to twice a year


Aten Design Group is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We believe the strongest teams are built when they are composed of people with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We consider all qualified candidates without regard to race, color, religion or belief, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status.

Apply for this position
Aten Design Group
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Denver, CO
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Feb 18, 2021
You might also like
  1. Web Design Jobs in Denver
  2. Web Design Jobs in Colorado
  3. UI / Visual Design Jobs in Denver
  4. UI / Visual Design Jobs in Colorado
  5. Illustration Jobs in Denver
  6. Illustration Jobs in Colorado
  7. Web Design Jobs
  8. UI / Visual Design Jobs
  9. Illustration Jobs
  10. Remote Web Design Design Jobs
  11. Remote UI / Visual Design Design Jobs
  12. Remote Illustration Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Search Web Designers in Denver
  2. Search Web Designers in Colorado
  3. Search UI & Visual Designers in Denver
  4. Search UI & Visual Designers in Colorado
  5. Search Illustrators in Denver
  6. Search Illustrators in Colorado
  7. Search Web Designers
  8. Search UI & Visual Designers
  9. Search Illustrators
  10. Search Remote Web Designers
  11. Search Remote UI & Visual Designers
  12. Search Remote Illustrators
Apply for this position