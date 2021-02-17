Job Details

We believe that small, collaborative, and cross-functional teams are best equipped to ship the most optimal project outcomes. Within these teams, members of our Design group play a critical role ensuring the work we produce is supported by principles, delivering on the needs and expectations of both end users and the business.

As a Senior Designer, you’ll lead teams in defining the work we produce, from how it should function to how it should feel. You’ll collaborate with strategists, writers, engineers, producers, and clients, applying your experience in visual design, user experience, interaction, and brand, to ensure the work we ship supports objectives. This is a hands-on role, leading projects from ideation through deployment, while managing, mentoring, and supporting a team of designers.

This role is open to remote candidates with preference for Vancouver, Toronto, or NYC.

What You’ll Do

Lead the visual design of digital platforms, products, and brands

Help to translate briefs and requirements into plans and roadmaps

Collaborate with cross-functional teams in concepting and ideation

Play a lead role in client workshops, presentations, reviews, and pitches

Direct the team in the production of design deliverables

Guide the team to a clear understanding project context, objectives, and constraints

Ensure the work is of the highest level of quality and precision

Manage, lead, and mentor colleagues while fostering a positive environment

What You’ll Bring

5+ years experience prototyping and designing for web and mobile

A strong portfolio demonstrating skill, craft, thinking, and experience

Expertise with UI patterns, systems, grids, typography, identity, and brand principles

Mastery of Figma, Sketch, and Adobe CS

Experience in a lead role, mentoring colleagues, and engaging with clients

A clearly defined design approach and methodology

Knowledge of front-end code, frameworks, and constraints

Ability to work within PST and EST time zone work hours

About Engine Digital

At Engine Digital, we believe modern business is driven by a focus on the customer and built upon exceptional brand experiences, seamless digital commerce, and frictionless services. It is through this lens that we help our clients to harness design as the foundation for differentiation and a driver of growth.

We’re committed to building a diverse team and to operating an inclusive organization that represents the makeup of our community. We do not accept discrimination on the basis of gender, race, ethnicity, citizenship, origin, religion, age, marital status, disability, sexual orientation, or military status.

No recruiters, agencies, or phone calls please.