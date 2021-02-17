Job Details

We believe that small, collaborative, and cross-functional teams are best equipped to ship the most optimal project outcomes. Within these teams, members of our Design group play a critical role ensuring the work we produce is supported by principles, delivering on the needs and expectations of both end users and the business.

As a Designer, you’ll support teams in defining the work we produce, from how it should function to how it should feel. You’ll collaborate with strategists, writers, engineers, producers, and clients, applying your experience in visual design, user experience, interaction, and brand, to ensure the work we ship supports objectives. This is a hands-on role for an entry-level designer interested to learn within an immersive agency environment.

This role is open to remote candidates with preference for Vancouver, Toronto, or NYC.

What You’ll Do

Support the visual design of digital platforms, products, and brands

Collaborate with cross-functional teams in concepting and ideation

Participate in client workshops, presentations, and reviews

Support the production of design deliverables under the guidance of the design lead

Ensure all deliverables and outputs are of the highest level of quality and precision

Seek opportunities to expand your skills and capabilities within the agency

What You’ll Bring

This is an entry level role - recent design program grads, candidates with 1-3 years experience, or self taught designers with strong portfolios are welcome to apply

Understanding of UI patterns, systems, grids, typography, identity, and brand principles

Proficiency in Figma, Sketch, and Adobe CS

Knowledge of front-end code, frameworks, and constraints

Ability to work within PST and EST time zone work hours

About Engine Digital

At Engine Digital, we believe modern business is driven by a focus on the customer and built upon exceptional brand experiences, seamless digital commerce, and frictionless services. It is through this lens that we help our clients to harness design as the foundation for differentiation and a driver of growth.

We’re committed to building a diverse team and to operating an inclusive organization that represents the makeup of our community. We do not accept discrimination on the basis of gender, race, ethnicity, citizenship, origin, religion, age, marital status, disability, sexual orientation, or military status.

No recruiters, agencies, or phone calls please.