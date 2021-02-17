Product Design Manager / Lead

Job Details

About the Product Design Team

One of the principles of our design team is to ‘show the future’. As designers we transport the rest of the company into a future we’re yet to build. A big part of the role of a product designer at Canva is to be a visionary—visualising and reinventing the future of design.

Product designers at Canva take the dream and make it something everyone can relate to and rally behind. We start from the very early stages: finding the right problem to tackle, exploring ideas for how to solve it and then refining it into a coherent solution. Our product designers carry out research, brainstorming, sketching, prototyping, and collaboration with our engineers to ship great products. We are empathetic user advocates and respect our users’ opinions through interviews, usability testing, and data analysis, as well as wireframing, flowcharting, and journey mapping to show the different stages that customers go through as they come into contact with Canva.

About the role

You will be the Lead Designer in a team of other Designers, PMs and Engineers to help make Canva the most collaborative content creation platform in the world.

You’ll have the opportunity to help lead part of the Product Design specialty to the next level, guiding and growing our designers. You’ll collaborate with our founders, Group Leaders and Product Leaders to ensure that the vision for collaboration on Canva becomes a reality. You’ll guide the processes for how the team works. Making sure everyone is supported and doing the best work of their lives. You’ll also work with Product Managers to set the roadmap and priorities for the future.

This is an amazing opportunity to lead and grow a talented Design team, in an environment that rewards initiative, creativity, and independence.

Experience you'll need