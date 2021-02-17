Product Design Manager / Lead
About the Product Design Team
One of the principles of our design team is to ‘show the future’. As designers we transport the rest of the company into a future we’re yet to build. A big part of the role of a product designer at Canva is to be a visionary—visualising and reinventing the future of design.
Product designers at Canva take the dream and make it something everyone can relate to and rally behind. We start from the very early stages: finding the right problem to tackle, exploring ideas for how to solve it and then refining it into a coherent solution. Our product designers carry out research, brainstorming, sketching, prototyping, and collaboration with our engineers to ship great products. We are empathetic user advocates and respect our users’ opinions through interviews, usability testing, and data analysis, as well as wireframing, flowcharting, and journey mapping to show the different stages that customers go through as they come into contact with Canva.
About the role
You will be the Lead Designer in a team of other Designers, PMs and Engineers to help make Canva the most collaborative content creation platform in the world.
You’ll have the opportunity to help lead part of the Product Design specialty to the next level, guiding and growing our designers. You’ll collaborate with our founders, Group Leaders and Product Leaders to ensure that the vision for collaboration on Canva becomes a reality. You’ll guide the processes for how the team works. Making sure everyone is supported and doing the best work of their lives. You’ll also work with Product Managers to set the roadmap and priorities for the future.
This is an amazing opportunity to lead and grow a talented Design team, in an environment that rewards initiative, creativity, and independence.
Experience you'll need
- At least 5+ years experience as a Product Design Lead, UX Manager or Design Director, directing strategy and design across a team
- Direct experience with collaborating and communicating with senior stakeholders
- Strong design coaching experience - you know how to make an impact through empowering, growing and motivating other designers.
- A track-record of tackling complex problems and delivering simple, elegant solutions. You hold a high-bar for designing clean, elegant, and usable designs.
- Deep understanding of how to uncover user needs through research and user empathy.
- Extensive experience working with Engineers on feasibility, detailed design and finding solutions to complex problems.
- Experience working with Brand Designers, Graphic Designers and a strong empathy for graphic design and its impact on business results.
- A strong sense of design ethics - understanding that the design decisions we make at Canva impact millions of lives, everyday.