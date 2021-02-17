Job Details

Senior Product Designer

at Kiva.org

San Francisco, CA

About Kiva

Kiva (kiva.org) is an international nonprofit with a mission to expand financial access to help underserved communities thrive. We run a global marketplace platform to crowdfund microloans for financially excluded entrepreneurs, farmers and students around the world. Our organization combines the culture and technological passion of an internet start-up with the compassion and empathy of a non-profit to create impact and opportunity at global scale. Since 2005, we have raised more than $1.4 billion in loan capital for 3.6 million borrowers in 95 countries. Our lenders fund over $13 million in loans every month. With offices in San Francisco, Portland, New York, Nairobi, and Bangkok, Kiva's team includes 100+ employees and 400+ volunteers worldwide. Our team is growing as we pursue exciting new opportunities to create a financially inclusive world.

Role overview:

At Kiva, we’re broadening our focus and building new products that will create economic opportunity and enable agency and choice through financial inclusion across the globe. As a Senior Product Designer you will be a key member of Kiva’s Design Team.

Reporting to the Head of Design, you will incubate and grow our existing Kiva initiatives, such as Kiva.org, the Kiva Android and iOS apps, and Protocol. Your work at Kiva will enable people across the world to do good and help each other. This role requires a high level of collaboration with our Engineering, Product, and Growth Marketing teams. We’re looking for curious, thoughtful, collaborative people who want to live their values.

This is a full-time position that can be remote or located in San Francisco at our new HQ.

Key responsibilities include:

Partner with product managers, engineers, and other stakeholders to design user experiences from conception to launch

Create innovative experiences by delivering UX solutions, designs, and specifications

Engage with Kiva users, plan and execute research studies, and leverage data and evidence to make confident design decisions

Participate in all aspects of the design process to frame problems, research use cases and users, define insights, share your vision, prototype and produce launch-ready assets

Support the engineering team through regular collaboration and delivery of production-ready assets and specifications

Lead broader design initiatives, such as creating future visions for upcoming products, services, and features

Preferred qualifications:

5+ years experience designing best-of-class digital products - ideally consumer products, nonprofit, and/or financial services

Experience across the full product development spectrum: from ideation and strategy to hands-on implementation

Comfort in navigating problems and opportunities autonomously and independently

Strong strategic thinking, collaboration, and communication skills

Comfortable with cross-functional collaboration between Design, Product, Engineering, and Marketing

Strong customer focus: ability to conduct user research and translate insights from customer interviews, usability tests and site metrics into actionable design solutions

Excellent verbal, written, and visual communication skills; willing to provide and receive constructive feedback as a part of the creative process

What We Offer

An opportunity to improve real lives, solve hard problems, and change the world

Friendly, supportive, and adventurous environment with a team of engaged colleagues

A comprehensive, industry-leading benefits package

Opportunities to connect with and learn from colleagues and partners around the world

A diverse and inclusive workplace where we learn from each other is an integral part of Kiva's culture. We actively welcome people of different backgrounds, experiences, abilities and perspectives. We are an equal opportunity employer and a great place to work. Join us and help us achieve our mission!

We will only accept applications directly from candidates. Kiva will not be responsible for any recruiting agency fees, absent a formal agreement.

At this time, we can only consider applicants with authorization to work in the United States on a permanent, full-time basis; unfortunately we cannot provide visa sponsorship.







