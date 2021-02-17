UI Designer

Job Details

About us

Quantum technology is likely to be as transformational in the 21st century as harnessing electricity was in the 19th. Quantum computing in particular promises to completely disrupt the way we process information - transforming previously uncomputable problems into manageable ones.

If you build or use quantum hardware, Q-CTRL provides the critical enabling software and professional services to help you achieve maximum performance. We empower our customers to realize the true potential of quantum technology, combining modern product design and engineering with state-of-the-art quantum control engineering techniques. Our ambition is to be the trusted provider of quantum control solutions across all applications of quantum technology.

We're a venture-capital backed company with tier-1 investors including Sequoia Capital, DCVC, Sierra Ventures, and In-Q-Tel. Q-CTRL operates offices in the United States and Australia, but is currently supporting remote work within these jurisdictions due to COVID-19.

About the role

Reporting to the Head of Design, you'll collaborate closely with the Product and Marketing teams in the creation of brand and marketing materials, as well as help to design and refine our products. You'll work on everything from brand assets and publication layouts, to responsive web designs and marketing collateral.

We are not expecting you to be a quantum physicist - what we need is a talented designer who loves discussing new technologies, and is passionate about creating functional and beautiful products that our customers will love. As a designer, you will be supported by a multi-skilled team and will have access to many resources allowing you to demystify the fascinating world of quantum.

In a nutshell, this role will allow you to exercise your design skills and creativity in an industry like no other where everything is a first. If you enjoy science, emerging technology, and are a forever curious human, this role will challenge you like no other.

What you'll do:

Work with the Design team to develop and maintain a cohesive brand and visual style across user interface design, iconography, typography, imagery, print design, and more

Work with and contribute to our existing design system Elements to create consistent, functional and beautiful UI’s.

Work alongside the Product team to deliver new features and improve on existing ones

Identify and create design patterns and components that contribute to our shared design system

Own ideation, conception, and creation of high-fidelity designs for web pages, advertising campaigns, emails, and content marketing assets

Create visually stunning creative for our website, landing pages, emails and digital marketing campaigns

Participate in design reviews and ideation sessions, giving and receiving constructive feedback

Be a great team player with the ability to collaborate company-wide, working closely with developers, marketers and designers

We'd love to hear from you if...

You have 3-5 years of experience working as a visual, UI or digital designer in-house or with an agency

You have a Bachelor's degree in a relevant design field or equivalent experience

You are experienced in maintaining high quality creative and have a strong attention to detail while operating in a driven, iterative environment

You have an understanding of the branding process to maintain a meaningful brand story across multiple channels and ongoing creative projects

You have a solid grasp of design principles for both web and mobile experiences

You have hands-on experience creating wireframes and prototypes

You are highly collaborative and enjoy working alongside multiple teams

You have strong communication skills and are able to present your ideas to your team and other stakeholders

You have some understanding and experience with basic front-end languages (HTML, CSS, JavaScript)

You're tool agnostic and have experience using Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and Figma

You have experience creating illustrations and maintaining a consistent illustrative style (bonus)

You're able to produce animations and video using After Effects. (bonus)

You have an understanding of how to work with and maintain a design library/system (bonus)

Why Q-CTRL?

At Q-CTRL, you'll work in a fascinating industry where you get to be a part of the 21st century's most disruptive technology transformation. You can make a difference from day one and won't be just a cog in the machine. We take a lot of pride in what we do and your contributions - big or small - will be celebrated and recognized.

To us, all teams are equally important and we value a respectful work environment where we can discuss and debate ideas, learn from each other and keep evolving.

You'll get to live the startup life without the startup wages; we offer competitive salaries, a generous learning and development budget for you to keep upskilling yourself as you please, and a no-nonsense, non-hierarchical type of work environment. We also embrace flexible work hours and remote work so you can worry about your global impact, not a rigid work schedule.

If you fit the above and you're as excited as we are about building the quantum future, let's talk!





Please note that to be considered, applicants must be authorized to legally work and live in Australia.

To recruitment agencies, we do not accept unsolicited branded profiles and are not responsible for any fees related to unsolicited resumes.