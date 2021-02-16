Job Details

For this role, we’re on the lookout for someone with a vested interest in helping other designers find their own groove. We named it “Design Lead” for a reason, and we invite you to take that literally. We do product design, so your comprehension of what it takes to get digital products out the door is our first non-negotiable. Beyond that, you’ve established yourself as someone people look up to, and you don’t take that privilege lightly. You’ll still deal in pixels, but you’ll also play an integral role in a project’s success with clear direction, leadership, guidance, and encouragement. You believe that good ideas can come from anywhere, and you actively support your team in making sure everyone is heard.

Your responsibilities

Guide the design process throughout the project, as well as dig into wires alongside your team.

Drive client presentations and discussions of your team’s work.

Respectfully decline the status quo and push both clients and colleagues outside their comfort zones.

Work with Producers and Client Partners to scope project requirements.

Help promote an inspiring and inclusive environment for the team.

The must-have shortlist

5+ years of product design experience at a digital product agency or consultancy, ideally in a lead role.

Demonstrated mastery of UI/UX principles, best practices, and common design tools (read: Figma). Bonus points for interaction design skills (think After Effects, Principle, or Framer).

A portfolio that reflects your strengths in both UX and visual design skills.

A natural inclination to take the lead and help everyone arrive at a deeper understanding and greater appreciation of the work.

Fluent in translating stakeholder goals, user research, and complex user flows into simple UIs.

Addicted to staying ahead of desktop and mobile best practices, developments and trends in web, mobile and iOS design.

Communication pro, with the ability to deliver compelling design rationales in both client and internal contexts.

Comfortable with ambiguity and client briefs that lead to more questions than answers.

Motivated by feedback, and by the opportunity to improve in your role, in the work, and in how you work together as a team.

Equal opportunity employer

Research shows that women and other marginalized groups tend to only apply for a job when they meet every single criteria. Does this role sound like it was made for you, yet you don’t check every box? Reach out anyways! We’re an equal opportunity employer and are dedicated to fostering an inclusive and diverse environment for employees from all walks of life. We hire based on talent, and we’re proud of our global perspective.