At Qualia, we've built a new class of real estate technology that simplifies home buying and selling into an easy, understandable, and secure process. Our products bring together users from across the real estate ecosystem---homebuyers and sellers, lenders, title and escrow agents, and real estate agents---onto a single shared platform, providing greater clarity and transparency to real estate transactions. Today, millions of consumers use Qualia to close on homes every year.

WHAT YOU'LL WORK ON

Pick 3 out of 4 and we'd be thrilled:

Produce digital video content that helps express our brand and voice our customers' stories

Translate our company's product vision into web layouts that voice our identity and purpose

Create custom illustrative graphics or motion work to convey product ideas in an interactive way on the web. We love uniquely voiced products like Stripe, Casper, or Oscar

Traditional design: advertisements of all sorts, mailed welcome packages, business cards, and branding guidelines. Hey, maybe we even find a PowerPoint presentation that could use a once-over

RESPONSIBILITIES

Your primary responsibility will be working on producing designs for Qualia.

These include things like:

Producing and editing digital video content like brand stories, customer interviews, or product explainer videos

Designing assets for events (during COVID digital only events) like schedules, presentations, marketing promotions, microsites

Authoring web layouts for our site qualia.com

Working on creative direction for coordinated marketing campaigns

Creating reusable branded design templates and assets

Producing bespoke illustration, flowcharts & diagrams to succinctly explain a complicated process or concept

YOUR BACKGROUND THAT LIKELY MAKES YOU A MATCH

You have a track record of producing thoughtful designs for innovative brands

You understand typography and copy-- can spot widows, orphans and rags, and know your finials from your foots

You like to try out new aesthetics and ideas tastefully while building off existing design conventions and brand style guides

You're fastidious in your designs when necessary, understanding, vertical rhythm, negative space, hierarchy and other traditional design considerations

You're a talented communicator who understands how to read a design proposal, and ask the right follow up questions to determine the details you need to design effectively

WHY QUALIA

Qualia is made up of incredibly bright, mission-driven coworkers who are passionate about using technology to solve real world problems---and we're growing quickly. In order to continue building an engaging and dynamic organization, we're committed to giving everyone the support they need to do great work.

Our benefits package is designed to allow our team members to be their best selves, both in and out of the workplace. In addition to comprehensive health plans, a 401k program, and commuter benefits, we prioritize family and personal well-being through professional development, parental leave, and a flexible time off policy. The team is temporarily remote during the pandemic, but Qualia offers a robust online onboarding program to train new hires, biweekly all hands meetings, daily meditation sessions, and a variety of internal virtual events to keep employees connected.

We believe diverse perspectives and backgrounds are critical to building great technology, and our goal is to cultivate an environment where people feel equally valued and respected. Qualia is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace, and we welcome applicants from all backgrounds regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, marital status, age, citizenship, socioeconomic status, disability, or veteran status.