Job Details

At Qualia, we’ve built a new class of real estate technology that simplifies home buying and selling into an easy, understandable, and secure process. Our products bring together users from across the real estate ecosystem—homebuyers and sellers, lenders, title and escrow agents, and real estate agents—onto a single shared platform, providing greater clarity and transparency to real estate transactions. Today, millions of consumers use Qualia to close on homes every year.

WHAT YOU'LL WORK ON

Work with product managers to flesh out new features in our products, translating functional specs into wireframes

Use our design system to create high fidelity mockups and pixel-perfect final layouts for use in our products

Provide guidance to engineers on how to use our design system, and best practices for UI/UX design patterns

Participate in design review before product launch to help make sure everything ships beautifully

YOUR BACKGROUND THAT LIKELY MAKES YOU A MATCH

At least 2 years working as a Product Designer or UX Designer (experience designing real estate or fintech products is a large plus)

Strong portfolio with examples of elegant UX design for large & complex products

Solid design chops, with a good understanding of hierarchy, negative space, UI affordances and other core UI design principles

Analytical understanding of the product impact of design, and ability to think through the implications of design decisions in complex products

WHY QUALIA

Qualia is made up of incredibly bright, mission-driven coworkers who are passionate about using technology to solve real world problems—and we’re growing quickly. In order to continue building an engaging and dynamic organization, we’re committed to giving everyone the support they need to do great work.

Our benefits package is designed to allow our team members to be their best selves, both in and out of the workplace. In addition to comprehensive health plans, a 401k program, and commuter benefits, we prioritize family and personal well-being through professional development, parental leave, and a flexible time off policy. The team is temporarily remote during the pandemic, but Qualia offers a robust online onboarding program to train new hires, biweekly all hands meetings, daily meditation sessions, and a variety of internal virtual events to keep employees connected.

We believe diverse perspectives and backgrounds are critical to building great technology, and our goal is to cultivate an environment where people feel equally valued and respected. Qualia is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace, and we welcome applicants from all backgrounds regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, marital status, age, citizenship, socioeconomic status, disability, or veteran status.