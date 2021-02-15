Job Details

Product at Tessian

Having found exceptional product/market fit for our category-defining Human Layer Security software platform, we’re in the midst of transitioning from 'start-up' to ‘scale-up’, and are looking for a Senior Product Designer to join our team.

Product Designers at Tessian work closely with our autonomous, cross-functional engineering teams to deliver amazing experiences for our customers. As part of the Product team, Product Designers work flexibly and are able to utilise UX, UI and Product skill sets.

We’re not a typical cybersecurity company, and we need someone who can communicate this through impactful UI and UX design. Our main design challenge is creating analytics dashboards and visualisations to communicate trends detected by Tessian in massive email datasets. You might also work on rethinking complex workflows, or designing friendly interactions for our end-users.

We’re looking for someone hands-on that values the impact design can have over perfection. We’re open to a variety of experience levels and would love to meet someone with startup or b2b SaaS experience.

How does the hiring process work?

You'll meet a number of Tessians over three rounds of video calls. We'll ask you about your portfolio and background and run some small in person design challenges. We've come up with a great way to assess candidates during our process so we won't ask you to do a take home challenge.

We'd like to meet someone who:

Has 1+ years experience working and collaborating with engineering teams in dynamic environments

Can showcase a strong portfolio including a strong foundation in both visual and interaction design

Has experience closely partnering with product managers to develop the strategy and rationale for features

Is comfortable working on complex, open ended design challenges

Prefers building new products over optimising old ones

Bonus - experience designing b2b web portals

Bonus - experience designing analytics or visualisation tools





Why we think you'll love it here 😍....

It’s important to us that all Tessians are part of the journey we’re on, so we offer equity options with every role and benchmark to provide above market rate salaries - there’s plenty more too….

Be at your best, both inside and outside of work

- 25 days of paid holiday (plus 8 bank holidays, and an additional day for every year you've worked at Tessian!)

- Private health insurance provided through Vitality Health and mental health support through our Employee Assistance Program

- Classpass - subsided access to gym time and classes all across London

- Choice First: Do your best work, in the way that works best for you

- Flexible working hours and working from home (if you're not already remote!)

- Work-from-home subsidy upon joining, so you can kit out your home office

- Enhanced pension contributions, matched up to 5%

- We’re family friendly, with policies built to support you in all stages of life

- High-quality tech kit provided for you to work on, plus Tessian ANC headphones

- If you're relocating to join the team, we'll provide a contribution to help with your costs





Beyond work

- Elite membership of the Tessian House System...

- Every other Wednesday we stop at 5 and share team updates and drinks

- Monthly team socials & a big, whole company extravaganza every quarter

- Never-ending ping-pong tournaments



