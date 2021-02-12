Senior UX Designer

Job Details

At Rockstar Games, we create world-class entertainment experiences.

A career at Rockstar Games is about being part of a team working on some of the most creatively rewarding and ambitious projects to be found in any entertainment medium. You would be welcomed to a dedicated and inclusive environment where you can learn, and collaborate with some of the most talented people in the industry.

Rockstar Games is seeking a talented Senior User Experience (UX) Designer to join the Marketing Department at our Manhattan, NYC studios.





The ideal candidate is a multi-disciplinary UX designer that has very strong interactive and usability design skills. They possess a deep understanding of the advantages and limitations of digital media to create work that is aesthetically stunning, legible, and usable. This person will collaborate with other designers, developers, project managers, and producers across departments, and work in an extremely fast paced work environment that demands a strong work ethic, attention to detail, and ability to turnaround tight deadlines.

WHAT WE DO

Our digital UI/UX designers work within the Art and Marketing teams, focusing on web, app, and digital marketing designs that reflect the high visual and experience standards set throughout the company.

We work very closely with teams across all of publishing, as well as our development studios worldwide.

Our digital experiences are often the first thing people see on any Rockstar product and we take great pride in creating and ensuring exceptional user experience for this unique and iconic brand.

We support our employees with a culture of career development, safety, and inclusion.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Approach design from a user’s perspective, listening to users and balancing their needs alongside business goals and technical capabilities.

Conduct research and analysis to define audience needs

Formulate concepts and requirements into high level UX artifacts such as site architecture maps, user journey maps, process flows, user personas, and low fidelity interactive prototype.

Balance marketing goals with research insights in order to generate unique digital solutions

Collaborate with fellow interface designers and developers to help evolve the design language of our digital presence.

Communicate data-informed vision and design rationales to cross-functional stakeholders.

Document design flows and design decisions in a consistent, accurate manner

Communicate design flows and concepts with interface designers, graphic designers, creative, and marketing directors.

QUALIFICATIONS

3+ years experience designing and shipping successful consumer-facing products in a fast-paced technology environment.

An online portfolio featuring amazing user-centric design approaches.

Strong understanding of the strengths and shortcomings of different UX approaches including when and how to apply them during the product development process.

Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite, Sketch, Figma, and other interaction design software

Experience working closely with a cross-functional team of designers, software engineers, product managers, and key stakeholders through all product development phases.

Experience articulating conceptual design decisions to non-designers.

A demonstrated track record of managing time effectively with a high degree of self-sufficiency.

A passion for Rockstar Games and our titles.

SKILLS

Creative, collaborative, and adaptable.

Ability to utilize rapid prototyping and iterative design techniques.

Ability to deliver engineering-friendly design specifications and documentation.

Excellent communication, organization, and interpersonal skills.

Ability to present to senior stakeholders and facilitate broader design discussions within the team

Comfortable operating in a fast-moving, fluid, startup environment.

Capable of prioritization across numerous high impact tasks and projects.

Ability to perform at a high level whether working as part of a team or independently.

A strong work ethic and a desire to get the job done right no matter what.

PLUSES

Please note that these are desirable skills and are not required to apply for the position.

A love of video games, film, and entertainment.

Smart, conceptual, confident, competent, adaptable, proactive, and results-oriented.

Earnest, mature, and ego-free. You welcome candid feedback and can constructively give it as well.

You embrace change and ambiguity as an opportunity for design to lead product development with new features and user goals.

HOW TO APPLY

Please apply with a resume and cover letter demonstrating how you meet the skills above. If we would like to move forward with your application, a Rockstar recruiter will reach out to you to explain next steps and guide you through the process.

Rockstar is proud to be an equal opportunity employer, and we are committed to hiring, promoting, and compensating employees based on their qualifications and demonstrated ability to perform job responsibilities.

If you’ve got the right skills for the job, we want to hear from you. We encourage applications from all suitable candidates regardless of age, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, belief, or race.