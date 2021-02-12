Job Details

Toggl is an easy to use and flexible time tracking tool that helps 3+ million users see where their work time goes, so they can focus on the projects that really matter. It works on all your devices and integrates with over a 100 tools.

Our team is looking for a sharp Design Lead to help us shape the future of the time tracking industry.

You will be a part of our Product Team bringing Toggl Track to whole new levels. The salary for this position is 60.000 EUR /year, and you can work from anywhere in the world.

The role

You will manage our product designers as well as marketing design and the whole branding of Toggl Track. You will establish and maintain the high-level creative vision and UX strategy. You will as well guide and improve the internal UX processes and making sure that the product development and design work closely together. You will facilitate the communication between teams & manage the initiatives of departments.

As you will lead a team of designers, you will be the champion of design value to grow, enable, mentor, and manage our design team.





About you

You will fit in well in our team if you are a good team player and communicator, cooperative and can resolve potential conflicts productively, and have working experience with building SaaS products. You are a high-level & strategical thinker rather than detail-oriented. You have experience as a hands-on product designer and also working as part of an in-house cross-functional team. Last but not least, you are a practitioner, team player, mentor, diplomat, and champion.





About our team

Toggl is a distributed team of 80+ people working remotely from 30 countries. We take pride in our professional, learning-oriented and friendly working environment that values work-life balance and constantly doing our best in every aspect of our work. You can work from anywhere in the world, because we know great people do awesome work wherever they are. Every few months we travel to meet up somewhere in the world and spend some quality time together. Our business is profitable with a healthy margin and we are built with no outside investments, so you can count on a stable working environment.





Some benefits

Freedom to choose when and where you work from.

24 business days of paid time off a year, plus your local holidays.

2 company retreats and 2 team meetups a year (expenses covered) for team-building.

Laptop and a €2,000 budget to set up your home office.

Reimbursement for co-working space rent or internet service at home.

Opportunities to attend trainings, workshops or conferences.

Monthly reimbursement for gym membership, massage and other things to improve your health.

Support for buying a phone, eyeglasses or tools you need for doing your best work.





