Sr. Product Designer for Game Community

Job Details

Medal.tv is one of the fastest-growing consumer applications in gaming! Our users capture and share millions of videos every week, and connect with one another around their shared gaming experiences.

We are looking for a Senior Product Designer (gamers preferred) to help us create beautiful and highly functional products for our users. You will be working across our suite of products to conduct end-to-end design processes and ship world class products at scale.

COMPENSATION

Base Salary Range Determined by Experience and Location: $120,000 - $180,000

Competitive stock options in a rapidly growing startup

RESPONSIBILITIES

Work closely with our product and engineering teams to complete end-to-end projects performing user research, creating wireframes and mocks, and ultimately creating high-fidelity designs for our desktop, web, and native mobile apps

Assist developers in implementing your designs in HTML, CSS, and JS. You must be familiar with engineering processes and how your designs translate to code

Understand product and business objectives and use data to iterate and inform design and product decisions

ESSENTIAL SKILLS

Strong command of visual and communication design principles and product thinking

Formulate, conduct, analyze, and present the results of user research

Skilled in Figma

Constantly learning, seeing market and product trends and improving your skills to improve our products

Work efficiently under pressure and with demanding timelines

Bonus points if you have designed and shipped consumer products at scale

ABOUT YOU

Passion. You love both designing and developing UIs with functional UX in mind. You have an interest in user psychology, and accessibility

Relevant Experience. You've should have at least 5 years of design experience. Bonus points if you have experience working remotely

Gaming. Gaming industry experience is a plus. You enjoy playing games and understand gaming culture and communities.

Empathy. You are empathetic for users, team-mates, and the company as a whole

Communication and Collaboration. You read and write well and can communicate and collaborate both synchronously and asynchronously

Drive. You're diligent, energetic, and tirelessly persevere through adversity until the job is done, and done perfectly

APPLICATION CONSIDERATIONS

Applicants who do not include a cover letter in their resume or the Additional Notes field will not be considered

There is a field for linking to your portfolio, if you do not have a link, please provide information in your cover letter for how we can see your work.

In your cover letter, please tell us why you want to work at Medal.

BENEFITS