Sr. Product Designer for Game Community

Medal.tv is one of the fastest-growing consumer applications in gaming! Our users capture and share millions of videos every week, and connect with one another around their shared gaming experiences.

We are looking for a Senior Product Designer (gamers preferred) to help us create beautiful and highly functional products for our users. You will be working across our suite of products to conduct end-to-end design processes and ship world class products at scale.

COMPENSATION

  • Base Salary Range Determined by Experience and Location: $120,000 - $180,000
  • Competitive stock options in a rapidly growing startup

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Work closely with our product and engineering teams to complete end-to-end projects performing user research, creating wireframes and mocks, and ultimately creating high-fidelity designs for our desktop, web, and native mobile apps
  • Assist developers in implementing your designs in HTML, CSS, and JS. You must be familiar with engineering processes and how your designs translate to code
  • Understand product and business objectives and use data to iterate and inform design and product decisions

ESSENTIAL SKILLS

  • Strong command of visual and communication design principles and product thinking
  • Formulate, conduct, analyze, and present the results of user research
  • Skilled in Figma
  • Constantly learning, seeing market and product trends and improving your skills to improve our products
  • Work efficiently under pressure and with demanding timelines
  • Bonus points if you have designed and shipped consumer products at scale

ABOUT YOU

  • Passion. You love both designing and developing UIs with functional UX in mind. You have an interest in user psychology, and accessibility
  • Relevant Experience. You've should have at least 5 years of design experience. Bonus points if you have experience working remotely
  • Gaming. Gaming industry experience is a plus. You enjoy playing games and understand gaming culture and communities.
  • Empathy. You are empathetic for users, team-mates, and the company as a whole
  • Communication and Collaboration. You read and write well and can communicate and collaborate both synchronously and asynchronously
  • Drive. You're diligent, energetic, and tirelessly persevere through adversity until the job is done, and done perfectly

APPLICATION CONSIDERATIONS

  • Applicants who do not include a cover letter in their resume or the Additional Notes field will not be considered
  • There is a field for linking to your portfolio, if you do not have a link, please provide information in your cover letter for how we can see your work.
  • In your cover letter, please tell us why you want to work at Medal.

BENEFITS

  • Full Medical for employee and two dependents
  • Full Dental and Vision for employee and all dependents
  • Paid parental leave: 20 weeks for primary caregiver and 12 weeks for secondary
  • Unlimited PTO (4+ weeks standard)
  • 401K
Medal.tv
Full-time
Anywhere
Feb 08, 2021
