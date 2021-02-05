Director of Product Design

Job Details

Are you a Design Director looking for a chance to make your mark on the sports industry with a brand new tech forward product? We’re looking for a Design Leader who knows how to build products from the ground up, and lead a team of talented product designers. Join us on NBA Top Shot - the first officially-licensed digital collectibles and accompanying mobile game on the Flow blockchain.

This is a huge opportunity to shape the user experience for the future of sports entertainment. In this role you will lead the Product Design team for NBA Top Shot. Their mission is to create seamless and fun experiences for Top Shot. You must enjoy problem solving, getting your hands dirty, having a major impact directly on product adoption, and collaborating across many stakeholders. Every day, you will work with a world-class team to defy the limits of what audiences can expect from our products.





A little about us:

Founded in 2018, Dapper Labs uses blockchain technology to bring new forms of digital engagement to fans around the world. We're at an inflection point in our journey and it might be the perfect time for you to join us. Less than 6 months ago we launched NBA Top Shot on the new Flow blockchain and it's already on track to be the fastest-growing marketplace in history. We're now profitable and ready to invest in building out the ecosystem so that everyone can benefit.





What we'll accomplish together:

Drive tangible improvements for users, addressing their biggest concerns, and deliver compelling experiences that will have basketball fans and collectors sharing with their inner circle

Design and mentor designers to deliver a best in class user experience that defines a new category of collecting. Utilize these learnings to scale for future endeavours

Lead and grow a team of talented designers who are product/business minded with an emphasis on collaboration and iteration





A little about you:

10+ years in UX and product design with a focus on peer to peer marketplaces, social and or gamification for web/or mobile.

4+ years of experience a Design leader, and ideally several more years in a mentorship capacity

Experience scaling products through constant learning and experimentation in fast-paced and rapidly changing industries

Track record of creating seamless customer journeys using design thinking and agile, iterative product development processes

Experience deconstructing complex design challenges and transforming them into simple intuitive solutions, both directly and through a team.

An entrepreneurial mindset and a passion for using emerging technology and data and user insights to solve unmet user needs

Exceptional interpersonal and people management skills with the ability to attract and develop top talent

Inspiring portfolio that demonstrates experience managing design processes, leading design projects, crafting design systems, working through complex user flows, and shipping products that are functional, intuitive and visually compelling





More about Dapper Labs:

Dapper Labs is the world's first blockchain entertainment company. We are the creators of industry-leading experiences including CryptoKitties and NBA Top Shot, as well as Dapper Wallet, the simplest way to manage your assets and use the blockchain. We are also the original developers behind Flow, a new decentralized blockchain designed from the ground up for scalability and ease of use.

Our mission at Dapper Labs is to make the world a more open, empowering, and enjoyable place through consumer adoption of decentralized technologies. We have raised over $350M from leading VCs including Fred Wilson (USV) and Chris Dixon as well as Venrock, Samsung, Google Ventures, Coatue, NBA players, and global artists, among others. Dapper Labs partners include the NBA and NBPA, the NFL-PA, Ubisoft, Warner Music, Turner, Dr. Seuss, Genies, and the UFC, as well as 100+ others.

Visit our website to learn even more about Dapper Labs, including information about benefits and perks.