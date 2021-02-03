Lead Product Designer (Founding Team)

Job Details

Hi! We’re Capsule – a venture-backed team of creative technologists, led by experienced founders who have built platforms reaching 100s of millions of people.

Short video now dominates our feeds and has changed the way businesses market and sell products. Today’s traditional video-making tools are too slow, decades old and can only be used by pros. Capsule’s mission is to unlock the creative talent that exists inside companies everywhere, making professional video accessible to everyone.

We’re under a year old, but our collaborative video platform is growing fast! We’re already helping customers like Samsung, Google, Salesforce, Netflix and hundreds more create better, original content – faster and cheaper than ever before.

We’re looking for an immensely talented and visionary designer to lead all creative initiatives in the company. You'll be the founding member of our design team and will receive equity accordingly, allowing you to participate in the upside to the company's success. This a unique opportunity for a highly-experienced designer who is ready to make their mark.

Who you are

You love working through big ideas but obsess over the smallest details in execution

You work fast and enjoy the rapid pace of an early start up working towards product/market fit

You’re an exceptional designer and visionary who can articulate ideas with detail and precision

You’re swiss army knife of design. UX, UI, web, app, mobile, brand – you can and want do it all

You’re a Figma savant and know how to prototype and test designs with others

You have fun working with other highly-skilled team players in a zero-ego work environment

You’re highly-motivated, entrepreneurial-minded and have off-the-charts EQ

What you’ll do

Lead and execute all design projects across the entire company (think 80% product, 20% brand/marketing/sales)

Partner closely with engineering teams and co-founders to find elegant but practical solutions to design challenges

Bring new ideas to the table that expand the capabilities of the product and delight customers.

Rapidly produce multiple concepts and prototypes; knowing when to apply pixel-perfect attention to detail, and when to make low-fi sketches and prototypes

Talk to customers to gather feedback to develop the best execution of every new feature

How to apply

Send an email with links to your portfolio and work history

Record a video intro telling us about yourself (optional, but extra credit!)

At Capsule, we foster an inclusive, supportive, fun yet challenging team environment. We deeply believe in the value of diverse backgrounds and respect the healthy expression of diverse opinions. Come join us as we build the future of video. Capsule is an equal opportunity employer.