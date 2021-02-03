UI/UX Designer - Remote

Job Details

Plentific is one of the fastest-growing property technology companies in the UK and Germany, with offices in the US and Turkey. Its mission is to improve lives by making property work better for everyone. The platform empowers landlords and property managers to manage their properties and internal trades workforce, source local trade talent, build community cohesion and provide better services than ever before. The end-to-end solution offers a flexible approach to compliance management, repairs reporting and delivery, ensuring landlords and property managers can be confident that their property meets necessary standards.

Since 2013, Plentific has:

Dramatically improved outcomes by speeding up service delivery fivefold and creating economic opportunities within local communities.

Set a new industry benchmark on responsive repairs by reducing typical time frames (20 days) to less than 4 days.

Entered partnerships with social enterprises to help people into trades jobs, and thus rebuild their lives.

Plentific has been recognised by multiple awarding bodies since its inception, including:

‘Deal of the Year - Residential’ at the UK PropTech Awards 2018.

‘Business Change/Transformation’ Award at the UK Business Awards 2019.

Recognised as ‘Professional Services Partner’ at the UK Housing Awards 2019.

Repairs and Maintenance Provider of the Year at the 24Housing Awards 2019.

Featured on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list 2020.

Most Collaborative Business Award - PropTech at the UK Proptech Awards 2020.

Following a major funding round, Plentific has recently expanded into the US multi-family market and has plans to enter the wider professional and commercial real estate sector in Europe this year.

In sum, Plentific is a technology-led business developing cutting-edge solutions - and that’s only possible to do with a great team. Our culture is open, empowering and fast-paced. If you’re tenacious, passionate and driven, you will fit right in.

plentific.com/careers





The Role

We are seeking a new full-time digital designer to join our team. You will be designing a wide variety of things across digital and offline media both on the marketing side, and UI side with primary focus on the core product itself.

To be successful in this position, you'll be a self-starter, high energy, capable of delivering brilliant creative ideas, and show amazing attention to detail and willingness to learn new skills.

You will become a key part of an established design team mostly made up of senior professionals with plenty of opportunity for training and personal and professional growth.





Responsibilities

Plan concepts by studying relevant informations and materials.

Coordinate with internal and external stakeholders as necessary depending on the scope of the project.

Contribute to team efforts by accomplishing tasks as needed, in time eventually leading your own projects.

Communicate with stakeholders about layout and design.

Create a wide range of graphics and layouts for product illustrations, company logos, web pages UI and prototypes with software such as Sketch and InVision.

Review final layouts and suggesting improvements when necessary.





Requirements

1+ years of experience in the industry as a digital designer, preferably in startup or digital design agency

Proficient with Sketch and inVision, basic experience in Abstract workflow, general proficiency with Adobe CC, Office, Google apps, Dropbox.

High energy, happy to learn, positive attitude, passionate about design.

A detailed portfolio showcasing your skills and previous work.

Ability to create exceptional material from various information for a variety of uses.





Benefits

As you can see, we have big plans and are eager to grow our team of dreamers and doers to achieve our vision of managing over 1 million properties through our platform across various countries. You can help us shape the future of property management. Here’s what we offer:

A competitive compensation package.

Flexible working.

Learning and development fund.

An inherently diverse culture with over 18 nationalities and 21 languages spoken.



