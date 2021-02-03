Job Details

Vuori is seeking a highly motivated Digital designer to join our quickly growing creative and marketing team. This person will create key art assets and style guides that fuel digital channels including ecommerce, social media, digital advertising, product marketing, and brand storytelling.

Focused primarily on our digital audience and consumer -will work closely with the Creative, UX and Marketing leads to bring seasonal stories to life, building digital assets, paid social media campaigns and experiential brand marketing to life through digital platforms.

In addition to high level design skills, we are looking for someone whose talent potentially extends into motion graphics, illustration, retouching, or other related disciplines. This role will also be responsible for a wide range of work including but not limited to design and production of website, social media, advertising, content creation and more. The ideal candidate should have an eye for clean and artful design, and possess superior digital design skills. If you're hardworking, upbeat, positive and most importantly talented we would love to hear from you. The right candidate has high proficiency in digital marketing and deep knowledge of digital platforms and how they are consumed.





Job Responsibilities:

• Conceptualizing original ideas that bring simplicity and user friendliness to Vuori's digital outlets.

• Create key art assets and style guides that fuel digital channels

• Serves as a subject matter expert and thought leader on user experience design

• Effectively collaborate with cross department teams to define, conceptualize, and design digital solutions

• Independently design solutions: concepts, wireframes, and prototypes while iterating based on team feedback

• Design of key-art concepts to drive the sell-in and sell-through process

Shopify Design Experience

• Ability to create and design landing page with conversion in mind

• Edit and retouch photo assets when needed.









Education and Experience Requirements:





Bachelor’s degree in graphic design

5-7 years experience working on DTC global fashion and lifestyle brands

Digital-first design experience with knowledge of social media and e-commerce best practice guidelines to ensure we are implementing design that engages and drives conversion.

Strong graphic design skills

Motion/animation skills

Figma

Adobe Creative Suite including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, XD, after-effects and Acrobat

Dropbox

Google suite

We transfer

Production design ability

Sophisticated Layout skills

Creativity

Flexibility

Attention to detail

Deadline-oriented

Time-management skills

Communication skills