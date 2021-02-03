Senior Product Designer

Job Details

Haul is developing a marketplace that provides trucking companies with a pool of vetted, on-demand truck drivers to operate their trucks. Through Haul's data-driven certification process, all drivers are pre-screened and evaluated. Once drivers are Haul Certified, trucking companies are able to connect with drivers via the Haul platform. Once on the Haul platform, drivers are able to find flexible job opportunities through intelligent matching.

Founded by Uber alumni and venture backed, Haul is looking to rethink the employment model of 3.5 million trucker drivers and support a $800 billion trucking industry in the United States.

Based in San Mateo, CA, Haul is a remote-first company, with satellite offices in UT, CO, TX and GA.





Design at Haul

We are passionate about delivering the very best experience for our customers. We believe that design is essential for the success of all business functions. As a core member of the team, you will work on design challenges that greatly impact the day to day lives of our customers, as well as internal tools that enhance the productivity of our driver support team.

Responsibilities

Take on complex problems and come up with intuitive, functional, and simple design solutions.

Think holistically and create a cohesive experience across the entire user journey.

Bring a user-centered mentality to every challenge.

Work with design systems to maintain design consistency, also contribute to improve and expand it.

Partner with internal stakeholders to define problems and conceptualize product features.

Collaborate with other designers, brainstorming and giving each other constructive feedback.

Work closely with engineers to assess technical limitations and development timeline, and find a solution to ensure high-quality and efficient implementation.

Own your project end-to-end as you drive the design vision.

Manage user research process to understand our users' point of view and be an internal advocate.

As an early member of the design team, help to establish the company design culture and best practice.

Requirements

5+ years of product design experience

A command of visual and communication design principles

Excellent communication and cross-functional collaboration skills

Extremely detail oriented

Firm understanding of design systems

Comfortable operating in a fast-paced environment with minimal direction

Fluency with Figma, Photoshop, Illustrator, or other design tools

Experience in marketing communication design is a big plus

To Apply, please email: hello@haulwith.us

Toan & Tim.







