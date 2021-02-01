UI/UX Designer (Contract/Remote)

Job Details

Position Summary

The Ampush design team is looking for a passionate and creative UI/UX designer who will be responsible for conceptualizing and executing creative solutions for our clients. As a UI Designer, you will be responsible for delivering the best online user experience to ensure customer satisfaction and loyalty. Projects will be spread across responsive web, mobile, and interactive prototyping. To be successful in this role, you will need to have excellent visual design skills and be proficient in design software such as Sketch and Adobe CS.

If you’re an empathetic designer who has a user-first design approach, a killer portfolio, and highly developed eye for visual design, we want you!

Responsibilities

Work collaboratively to design simple, yet elegant customer experiences

Create high-fidelity mockups for responsive web experiences across desktop and mobile

Rapidly prototype in InVision or other tools of choice

Follow style + brand guidelines on fonts, colors, and images

Work with marketing analysts to deliver assets as requested

Interfacing directly with clients to brainstorm and create new designs to test and drive value

Requirements

2+ year(s) of experience in a UI/UX design role

An online portfolio with examples of responsive web design work

Experience designing and implementing UIs across desktop + mobile

Good time-management and organizational skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills to collaborate with designers and non-designers alike

Deliberate design process

Proficient in design tools like Sketch, Adobe CS, and InVision

Degree in design or other related field

Pluses

Experience in user testing﻿

Distill data into meaningful insights to inform the direction in your designs

Video editing

An understanding of HTML and CSS



