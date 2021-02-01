UI/UX Designer (Contract/Remote)
Position Summary
The Ampush design team is looking for a passionate and creative UI/UX designer who will be responsible for conceptualizing and executing creative solutions for our clients. As a UI Designer, you will be responsible for delivering the best online user experience to ensure customer satisfaction and loyalty. Projects will be spread across responsive web, mobile, and interactive prototyping. To be successful in this role, you will need to have excellent visual design skills and be proficient in design software such as Sketch and Adobe CS.
If you’re an empathetic designer who has a user-first design approach, a killer portfolio, and highly developed eye for visual design, we want you!
Responsibilities
- Work collaboratively to design simple, yet elegant customer experiences
- Create high-fidelity mockups for responsive web experiences across desktop and mobile
- Rapidly prototype in InVision or other tools of choice
- Follow style + brand guidelines on fonts, colors, and images
- Work with marketing analysts to deliver assets as requested
- Interfacing directly with clients to brainstorm and create new designs to test and drive value
Requirements
- 2+ year(s) of experience in a UI/UX design role
- An online portfolio with examples of responsive web design work
- Experience designing and implementing UIs across desktop + mobile
- Good time-management and organizational skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills to collaborate with designers and non-designers alike
- Deliberate design process
- Proficient in design tools like Sketch, Adobe CS, and InVision
- Degree in design or other related field
Pluses
- Experience in user testing
- Distill data into meaningful insights to inform the direction in your designs
- Video editing
- An understanding of HTML and CSS