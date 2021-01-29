Job Details

Who we are

We're looking for a UX/UI designer who will not only help us better understand our customers, but also work to create products that best serve their needs. Ideally, you're a great communicator with experience working in cross-cultural, cross-functional teams of engineers and product managers.

When was the last time you were pleasantly surprised by an insurance company? We bet the answer is never—and we've built Feather to change that.

We’re committed to creating a brand new insurance experience. We envision one without commission-hungry brokers, where our customers' best interests are always at the center.

We’re a small, but ambitious team and we’re crazy about fintech and insurance. Our company was founded in 2018 by Rob (CEO) and Vincent (CTO). Vincent was one of the first employees at N26, where he was instrumental in building and scaling their iOS app. Rob was previously working at McKinsey, where he consulted top insurance companies on how to improve their digital strategy.

Your responsibilities

Discover, analyse and refine problems by applying the right research methods.

Be confident in every step of the design process.

Utilise our design system and contribute to the improvement and development of its visual style.

Communicate ideas and solutions with the team in a clear way.

Being the mediator of customer needs, business goals and technical efficiency.

Advocate for the customer in every decision made.

Understand and respond to data (metric tests, usability studies), and then using them to inform future design.

What you bring

3+ years experience as a UX/UI designer.

Proven experience in all phases of the design process.

Deep understanding of the technical implications of your design decisions.

An intuitive eye for customer needs beyond the obvious

Familiarity with research methodologies and experience turning customer feedback into actionable findings.

A strong love of the craft and a desire to deliver high-quality, sophisticated UI.

The ability to take ownership of design process and work as self-directed member of the development team.

A love for problem solving and a head-on approach to challenges.

Fluent English. Any other language is a bonus.

Nice to have

Experience or background in graphic design.

Experience with HTML, CSS or other programming languages.

Knowledge of product management methodologies.

What we can offer

Small team, flat hierarchy, mission driven, and no politics. The usual buzzwords here, except we actually mean them. We’re small, lean, and we love what we’re doing.

You’ll be building a product that people need, and are grateful for. Our excellent Trustpilot and Google reviews speak for themselves. We’ve built a product around people, and they love it!

Budget for learning. We want you to grow with us, so we offer a €1,200 yearly budget that you can spend to learn new stuff (books, conferences, subscriptions, etc.).

Very flexible remote work policy. You'll only be requested to travel to Berlin occasionally.

An opportunity to help nurture a culture of design thinking in its early stages.

Does this sound like you? Apply now!

We'd like to chat about so many things with you! Please, let us know what interests you the most. Send your application to careers@feather-insurance.com with a CV and any other relevant documents.

We highly encourage people from under-represented groups in tech to apply.

We encourage people without degrees to apply: we believe that what you’ve worked on and achieved is way more important than "on-paper" qualifications.



