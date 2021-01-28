Associate Creative Director
Pearmill is a young agency structured to excel at digital performance marketing. We're a diverse group of designers, marketers, and engineers working together to help grow some of the most iconic startups in the world.
Our goal is to shift advertising towards a more trustworthy industry by producing beautiful, honest, and high-performing ads.
Note: if you like working with a copywriter already, we're open to hiring you together! We'd love to welcome people that work well together to our team.
What you’ll do as an Associate Creative Director:
- You will develop original ad creative concepts that deliver on brand and on brief, from conception to delivery.
- You will assist in the production of ad creative briefs based on learnings from past advertising performance data.
- You will identify key opportunities for better creative direction for the client accounts.
- You will work with the partners to build a vision that outlines the principles of the Creative team.
- You will communicate with the ad operations team on creative learnings and strategies for weekly client meetings.
- You will stay on top of trends through business/industry monitoring and outside resources (e.g., research bodies, academics, industry leaders)
What you’d need to succeed:
- Proven design and production experience
- Deep understanding of ad production for paid-social and paid-search channels
- Ability to effectively communicate high-level thoughts, collecting creative feedback, and creative direction in both writing and meetings.
- Ability to be part of multiple accounts simultaneously without missing details.
- Have analytical knowledge for assessing the performance of ad creative.
- Proactivity and ownership of improving the performance of ad creative for accounts
- Experience managing a team of designers.
- Be a pleasure to work with :)
What you'll find here:
- Competitive salary based on experience level.
- Bonus structure.
- Great Remote Culture
- Tight-knit, loving team.
- Health, dental, and vision benefits.
- Distributed, remote, and global culture. We have people in New York, Kiev, St Petersburg, Moscow, Norway, Macedonia, Florida, and soon: where you live!
- Share in our profits! We're in the business of making money for our clients, and when we do – you make money too! You'll get to share a part of it.
- Unlimited vacation with 3-weeks required vacation.
- Unlimited mental health or physical health leave.
- Twice a month house cleaning budget!
- We'll make sure you're comfortable where you work:
- -> Getting you a laptop or other equipment you may need to succeed at your job.
- -> Indoor plant budget to make you feel like you live in a jungle.
- We'll invest in your learning! Books, seminars, courses, and coaches.
- 99% coverage for Health Care, Dental, and Vision.
- We'll happily match charitable donations you'd like to make, or give you a budget for activism.