Pearmill is a young agency structured to excel at digital performance marketing. We're a diverse group of designers, marketers, and engineers working together to help grow some of the most iconic startups in the world.

Our goal is to shift advertising towards a more trustworthy industry by producing beautiful, honest, and high-performing ads.

Note: if you like working with a copywriter already, we're open to hiring you together! We'd love to welcome people that work well together to our team.

What you’ll do as an Associate Creative Director:

You will develop original ad creative concepts that deliver on brand and on brief, from conception to delivery.

You will assist in the production of ad creative briefs based on learnings from past advertising performance data.

You will identify key opportunities for better creative direction for the client accounts.

You will work with the partners to build a vision that outlines the principles of the Creative team.

You will communicate with the ad operations team on creative learnings and strategies for weekly client meetings.

You will stay on top of trends through business/industry monitoring and outside resources (e.g., research bodies, academics, industry leaders)

What you’d need to succeed:

Proven design and production experience

Deep understanding of ad production for paid-social and paid-search channels

Ability to effectively communicate high-level thoughts, collecting creative feedback, and creative direction in both writing and meetings.

Ability to be part of multiple accounts simultaneously without missing details.

Have analytical knowledge for assessing the performance of ad creative.

Proactivity and ownership of improving the performance of ad creative for accounts

Experience managing a team of designers.

Be a pleasure to work with :)

