Job Details

Product Designer / Visual Designer

About Us


Blank & Co. is a user-focused agency that prides itself in creating visually compelling and growth-focused digital products and web applications for a variety of industries. We're heavily invested in research and improving design systems and processes.


Who you are

You're an energetic and lifelong learner who can design beautiful and functional user-focused digital products. You must have the ability to work through complex requirements, prioritize and deliver innovative and scalable solutions to client problems. Experience with user-centered / human-centered design workshops, planning, and execution is a big plus.


Responsibilities

Visual design & Branding ( Visual direction, Style guides, branding)

Responsive Web Design

eCommerce web design

Product design for web and mobile applications using an Atomic design methodology.

Marketing design

Client interaction and requirements gathering

An understanding of basic UX research 



Required Skills

An excellent portfolio of creative work.

Have 3-5 years of UI experience.

Strong knowledge of Typography

Must know: Figma, Sketch, Invision, Photoshop


Please submit your online portfolio link to hello@blankandco.com with a copy of your resume.

Blank & Co.
Job Type
Contract
Location
Los Angeles, California
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jan 28, 2021
Team Members
