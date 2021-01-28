Job Details

StackAdapt is hiring a Senior Visual Designer to join our growing marketing team. If you have a passion for the advertising industry, along with the ability to grasp and translate technical capabilities into visual masterpieces, then keep on reading! As part of the innovative marketing team, you will be responsible for creating the on-brand design elements to support our marketing campaigns and programs that will set StackAdapt apart.

We’ll be reaching out to candidates that have:

A diploma or degree from a post-secondary design program (or equivalent)

5+ years of experience, preferably with some in an agency environment

Strong leadership and teamwork skills—the ability to work with different departments and mentor other Designers as well as the confidence and skill to communicate your ideas clearly

A design portfolio that demonstrates strong aesthetics and design principles

Ability to iterate on design solutions to continually improve the overall StackAdapt branding

Experience creating new, innovative layouts and designs that scale and flex across different platforms, including web, mobile, etc.

Strong attention to detail (layout composition, images, colour, etc.)

Ability to thrive under pressure in a fast-paced, deadline-driven, multi-project environment

Strong conceptual thinking

An openness to giving and receiving feedback to grow yourself as a designer and better the team

A passion for all aspects of design including conceptual thinking, typography, motion, copy, and imagery

Your day to day responsibilities:

Collaborate with marketing strategists to conceptualize and implement design solutions that help marketing execute their strategies and meet their objectives

Define the look and feel for a variety of projects

You will have to evolve and build brand awareness by creating beautiful and powerful digital works

Contribute to evolving and maintaining current design and branding system

Grow as a designer across a variety of platforms

About StackAdapt





StackAdapt is a self-serve programmatic advertising platform used by North America’s most exceptional digital marketers. This state-of-the-art platform is where some of the most progressive work in machine learning meets cutting-edge user experience. Ad buyers plan, execute and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns across all devices, inventory, and publisher partners. Ranking a high performer by G2 Crowd in the DSP category for four consecutive years, StackAdapt is also recognized as a LinkedIn Top Startup in 2019.





We've been recognized for our high performing campaign conversion rates, award-winning customer service, and innovation by numerous industry publications including:





6th Fastest on Deloitte Technology's Fast 50 In Canada

StackAdapt’s New Chrome Extension Tackles Recruitment Bias

G2 Crowd's Highest Performing Demand Side Platform

The Globe and Mail 2019 Canada’s Top Growing Companies

Startup 50: The Complete Ranking of Canada’s Top New Growth Companies









StackAdapt is a diverse and inclusive team of collaborative, hardworking individuals trying to make a dent in the universe. We are an equal opportunity employer and we are happy to work with applicants requesting accommodation at any stage of the hiring process. We welcome and encourage anyone and everyone to apply.