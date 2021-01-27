Job Details

We’re hiring a Senior Art Director.

Grow is a digital experience agency and a 2020 Ad Age Small Agency of the Year. We make industry-leading digital experiences, platforms, and campaigns for some of the world’s most beloved brands. Our clients know us as a committed partner who delivers every time. Our team knows it’s possible because of the incredible culture we’ve built.

Our art directors concept, design, and execute world-class digital experiences across web, mobile, and supporting integrated media. A successful candidate will be a skilled and experienced creative with an inspiring book of digital work, a meticulous eye for detail, a collaborative work style, and a compelling approach when presenting ideas.

Primary responsibilities:

Lead and contribute to creative concepting for industry-leading, digital experiences that perfectly match our clients’ strategic objectives.

Design intelligent and engaging, interactive experiences for a wide range of client types and target platforms.

Oversee and contribute to the production of your designs in all phases including on-set production.

Serve as a key creative voice on your projects through all phases of work, including discovery, concepting, pitching, and production.

Benefits

You’ll start with a full month of paid vacation and holiday leave, including two weeks in which the company pauses operations—one in midsummer, and one during the holidays. A wealth of additional company benefits include health, dental, matching 401k, disability, paid training, and more. In addition, we promise you’ll have everything you need to be productive, comfortable and happy in the workplace.

Location

We welcome remote candidates, particularly in major metros. For candidates open to moving to our Norfolk, Virginia office, we provide relocation reimbursement and temporary housing assistance.

Grow is located in downtown Norfolk/Virginia Beach, VA – an amazing coastal city that blends the beach lifestyle with a richly evolving culture. As part of a community of like-minded people, we spend our time creating great work and building the culture around us. We regularly put our creative and technology talents toward building the city in which we want to live and work.

Yes, you’ll work for amazing clients and projects in an inspiring environment. But best of all, you’ll find yourself among a close-knit group of just over 50 incredibly talented and motivated colleagues who inspire each other every day. Our team of technologists, creatives, strategists, and producers all work together under one roof to help some of the world’s most beloved brands connect with audiences in new and unexpected ways.

To see our work, visit www.thisisgrow.com/work.