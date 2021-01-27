Job Details

About Status

Status is the gateway to the decentralized web. We’re building the tools and infrastructure for the advancement of a secure, private, and open web3. With the high level goals of preserving the right to privacy, mitigating the risk of censorship, and promoting economic trade in a transparent, open manner, Status is building a community where anyone is welcome to join and contribute.

One of our goals is to transform our current chat functionality into a group chat competitor to Discord and Slack, but with the difference of being 100% decentralized, strongly censorship resistant (e.g. so that even ourselves are unable to censor any usage of our platform), privacy first, and utilizing open Ethereum token standards to manage permissions, incentivisation and monetization.

The role

As a Senior Product Designer you’ll usher in a new era of ‘token-based’ group chat - we are calling this feature “Communities”. You will own the Status’ Chat and group chat ‘Community’ space across the Mobile and Desktop apps and lead all activities in this space from design to delivery. Day to day, you will work with other functions (Product Strategy, UX research, Engineering, Security, Marketing) and lead the process of identifying problems, opportunities and solutions that improve the chat and community experience. You’ll go to the moon with your concept designs, but also bring these down to bite-sized issues on Github. You’ll discuss your detailed flows and screens with peers in the Product Design team to ensure consistency across Mobile and Desktop. Status’ infrastructure is leading edge in peer-to-peer, privacy-centric technologies. Your close collaboration with Engineering and QA will be essential to be successful in this role.

Status is a fast-paced, flat organization in a dynamic landscape. You’ll join a small, tight-knit design team. More info about Status’ design team here. We look forward to meeting you!

What we ask from you

Own the Status chat and group chat space across Mobile and Desktop

Lead all activities from design to delivery for this space

Use your (concept) designs to facilitate alignment

Deliver carefully thought out design flows and interaction patterns

Connect with Engineers to find elegant and creative solutions

Collaborate with our other designers around our design system, and to ensure consistency across our mobile and desktop app products.

Collaborate with product management around product roadmaps and prioritization.

Be proactive and flexible; Weigh in to shape the team and your role

What you bring

5+ years of experience in designing production-ready, cross-platform products for iOS, Android, Desktop

Experience designing chat and/or group chat products

A portfolio that shows your experience in designing digital products, your design process, interaction design and visual design skills

Adopt a modern design workflow and willing to work in Figma

Fluent in English

Living in, or comfortable working in, UTC ± 4h

Bonus points

Experience with GitHub, or a similar software versioning tool

Experience with designing for peer-to-peer technologies

Experience with cryptography and identity management

A keen interest in principles of blockchain, decentralized web and privacy





Some things about us

We care deeply about open source software, and our organizational structure does away with strict hierarchy and fixed work hours. We believe in working with a high degree of autonomy while supporting the organisation's priorities.

We are Remote and Decentralized.

We are 70+ employees spread across 30+ different countries

We are driven by shared principles and believe in complete transparency. That's why everything we do is completely public to the entire community. You can view our development, Town Halls and conversations.

Want to know more? You can follow along on Our Status.

Our community comes from all walks of life and so do we. We work with great people from a wide variety of backgrounds, not just because it’s the right thing to do, but because it makes our project stronger. If you share our values, you will be right at home.