UI & UX Designer

Job Details

Salary: £25k - £35k (Depending on Experience)

At KIJO we have honed our craft helping businesses of all sizes realise their potential for digital growth. Ranging from startups to FTSE listed PLC’s.

The KIJO team is multi-disciplined with expertise covering strategy, creative design, development and user experience design. All this combines to create solutions that have a real tangible effect on key business metrics. Our laser like focus on the things that are important to our clients ensures we deliver on our promises consistently.

We have the clients, the case studies, the testimonials but there is 1 other thing which is just as important. A genuine burning passion for what we do – it’s what we live and breathe everyday.

KIJO is on a journey to Build the Future one project at a time, we’d really like it if you could join us. Help us push the boundaries of what is possible, expand our thinking and lead the industry.

The Role:

Please note: Send your portfolio with your application otherwise it won't be considered.

KIJO is on the lookout for an experienced and talented Digital Designer to help us with the following:

Designing websites using Sketch (or similar)

Designing mobile applications

User interface design

User experience design

Animations

Testing & quality assurance

Skills

A strong portfolio demonstrating your ability to work on various different projects and briefs

Work individually and part of a team

Ability to work to deadlines

Time management and planning workload

Comfortable planning and attending meetings with clients including presentations

Experienced at working in an agency environment

Sketch

Behaviours

Creative

Effective and pro-active communicator. Verbal and written.

High attention to detail

Full of ideas

Energetic

Ambitious

Organised

Benefits

Annual Leave

36 days average last 3 years

We offer an industry leading holiday entitlement which is 22 days + bank holidays + Christmas + birthday off (this has averaged to 36 days total over the past 3 years regardless of service length).

Working Hours

Flexible working hours - we are flexible in that people can arrive and leave in between the hours below. We expect our team members to be judged on the quality of their work.

Minimum of 7.5 hours per day however this can be averaged across a week.

Arrive between: 8am - 9.30am flexible

Leave between: 4.30pm - 6pm flexible

Company pension scheme

All team members are enrolled in KIJO's company pension scheme.

KIJO matches your contribution up to 3% of your salary every month.

Discretionary bonus scheme

£100 a month bonus to months Most Valuable Player - MVP.

Discretionary bonus based on annual revenue targets.

Employee share scheme whereby senior team members or long term employees can have shares in KIJO as a company. This becomes possible after 2+ years service.

Healthcare

Free eye tests for all team members.

Personal and professional growth opportunities

KIJO's vision and organisation chart makes roles of team leader and director available to internal team members.

Our focus is to promote and hire from within KIJO where it makes sense to do so.

We encourage personal and progressional growth to help shape the direction of KIJO as an agency.

The KIJO College

Fully paid in work training hours - 1 working day per month

Regular training workshops to help improve skills across the company

12 month training plans

Team Events & Kulture

We have quarterly (4x annual) events for the team which has covered a broad range of team activities.

Monthly munchies - every month the entire team has lunch at a restaurant of the teams choosing.

No dress code.

Product launches - we like to celebrate success and hard work as a team so we have regular activities to celebrate product launches.

At KIJO, we believe a happy team is a productive one. We invest in our staff, and enjoy rewarding our team for a job well done. As KIJO grows, the right candidate will be given the chance to progress within the agency, and gain recognition for their high standards and hard work.



