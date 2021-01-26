Job Details

COVID Update - We are actively hiring for this position and have been operating as a fully distributed organization across the United States since FireHydrant started. We anticipate a future where we will be able to periodically gather as a company again, but we put the health and wellbeing of our employees (and their families) first.

About FireHydrant

FireHydrant helps companies recover from IT disasters more quickly. The FireHydrant SaaS platform includes Incident Response, Status Pages, Retrospectives, and Deploy Events so you can take control of your complex system, reduce downtime, and work better together. We’re a Series A company with around 20 employees who sit across the United States and we’re growing.

About The Role

FireHydrant is seeking a Senior Product Designer to create simple, elegant, and intuitive interfaces for our function-heavy products. This role is focused on visual interactive interface design: how users interact with devices, how users process information, and ultimately how FireHydrant’s products look and feel. Core to this role is creating UI in a visually systematic way that ensures a holistic, consistent experience across our products.

In addition to exceptional UI and interaction design talent, success in this role is dependent on being highly self motivated as well as extremely collaborative. We work closely together, so being always open to discussion, feedback, and critique is important for our team. The Product Designer works directly with our current Product Designer (Jax), Head of Product (Dylan), and engineers on the core FireHydrant product team.

What You’ll Do

Work through strategic discovery sessions to create innovative solutions to customer problems with a product team

Understand our customer's pain points through research to craft more empathetic products

Provide interactive prototypes and deliverables to convey interactions, including motion where appropriate to enhance UI

Iterate based on design critique from peers and from learnings found in user testing

Build out multi-version comps for user testing

Run user testing research sessions

Execute final, UI designs and package, spec, and prep for engineering.

Continuously audit developed software for visual perfection (always be QA’ing!), and provide detailed feedback to engineering towards revisions.

What You’ll Bring

Passion for design work and technology, you love what you do.

Top tier user interface and interaction design skills.

Deeply collaborative and iterative approach to product design, focused on ensuring a unified experience across the board.

Understanding of accessibility guidelines

Research experience

Understanding of prototyping UI interactivity and incorporating motion/animation into UI.

Experience working closely with engineers to develop and iterate on interactive software experiences.

Previous product design experiences at business-focused tech companies.

Exceptional design velocity: ability and willingness to quickly produce multiple concepts.

A strong understanding of the tools and technologies involved in designing and building interactive software experiences including Sketch and InVision.

A keen knowledge of design and interaction patterns and trends within each.

We’d Like to See You Accomplish

Empathetic solutions for a product that is used during high stress periods.

Evangelize design across the organization.

Life at FireHydrant

We’re remote-first with employees around the US, our headquarters is in NYC (Union Square)

We collaborate through Slack, Zoom, Figma, Notion, and Clubhouse

We believe in a healthy work-life balance; we’re early stage but work reasonable hours and want you to use your vacation time

Benefits

100% employer-paid health, vision and dental premiums for the employee and 75% of dependents

Unlimited vacation policy with a minimum requirement of three weeks off per-year

Wellness program: reimbursements for your gym membership, athletic equipment, nutrition plans, etc

Education budget: conferences, books, online courses, etc

A stipend to outfit your home office beyond the laptop/monitor

401k match



