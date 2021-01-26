Job Details

This is your chance to work for a meaningful, fast-growing tech company in the live entertainment industry, with a product that truly impacts people's lives.

Abundo is all about live events

Live events are the home of emotions. It's where culture grows and relationships are forged. We are building a product enabling people to discover and experience events – because events are life, and going to events is living.

We are now looking for a Product Designer to our product to the next level.

The position can be either full time, part-time or project-based upon agreement.

The position

Your role will focus on taking the Abundo product to the next level, working on all parts of the customer journey that let thousands of people discover, stream and go to live events. You will get to work with both new concept development and continuous feature improvements on existing design. Your work will have a great impact on our product going forward.

Building a successful technology product is not a walk in the park. It takes being grounded deeply in the reality of the customer and the market; not your own bias. It takes running the numbers and asking the right questions of the data. Therefore, we are looking for someone passionate about data-driven design;

turning insights of real people into beautifully designed products, both interactions, and visuals.