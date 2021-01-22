Job Details

PASSION BRINGS A BRAND TO LIFE. OBSESSION MAKES IT FLAWLESS.

Welcome aboard VSSL. It’s pronounced “vessel” of course, but we’re more than a ship, we’re a fast, agile digital agency of brand builders, campaign makers, website creators and more. Our crew brings vision, strategy, spirit, and loyalty to the challenge of helping clients stand out in today’s aggressive, crowded and fast-changing digital world. And that's exactly what we’re looking for in our next crew member.





Make Sure We’re Your Kind of Crew

This crew succeeds because we’ve got each other’s backs. We’re quick to offer help and accept it when needed. We’re flexible enough to wear whatever hat needs wearing. And we love a good fight — if it’s for each other, for our clients, or an idea we believe in — and against mediocrity and easy solutions. It’s how we get our clients noticed and remembered, which is always our destination.





What the Sr. Graphic Designer Does

Designers at VSSL are champions of the power of design. They know how to bring a brand to life in a way that’s relevant, accessible and memorable to the people it needs to connect with. The small team of fun-loving yet equally obsessed designers, programmers, writers and strategists you’ll join offer a ready group of collaborators, a place to share how your ideas and decisions can solve our clients’ challenges.

The Senior Designer needs to be a skilled creator that leads by example and has high standards for the quality of work they produce. In this role, you will:

Design original and conceptual branded content that functions and communicates well across touchpoints

Make proactive design suggestions that support broader strategic initiatives

Mentor junior-level design staff to assist in team development.





What You Will Need:

5+ years of graphic design experience. Major brands are a plus!

Fluency in Adobe Creative Cloud, especially Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, XD and/or Sketch

An aptitude for technology and desire to learn more

A stellar online portfolio of consistently beautiful work. It should demonstrate conceptual and critical thinking, an eye for visual design, and a mastery of interactive interfaces

Documentation showing your thought and design process is a huge plus

Knowledge of established best practices and current design trends

Experience creating high-level storyboards, mock-ups and prototypes

Ability to present and sell ideas to the team

Quality work delivered on deadline and budget in a fast-paced office

Knowledge of CSS/HTML/JavaScript is a plus

Experience with video and/or motion graphics is also a plus

A collaborative spirit of “get it done and make it fun”





Caring for our Crew

VSSL was named one of San Diego’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, 2018 and 2019. Once you’re aboard, treasures await!

Medical, Dental, and Vision

401(k)

PTO

9 Paid Holidays

Work-from-Home Wednesday *

Free lunch Fridays *

Fun company events

Limitless supply of healthy and “not-so-healthy” snacks *

Weekly happy hours on our deck overlooking the marina! *





* NOTE: During the COVID pandemic all team members are working remotely full time.





PLEASE NOTE: We take hiring very seriously. Although we are unable to follow up with every applicant, we do our best to run a thorough process for candidates to identify potential fits. VSSL provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, genetics, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.