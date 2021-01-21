Job Details

About ettitude:

ettitude is a direct-to-consumer sustainable lifestyle brand offering modern bedding, bath and sleepwear products made from the world’s first CleanBamboo™ fabric. On a quest to make the world a more comfortable place, today and in 100 years, our innovative fabrics are feathery soft, extremely breathable, antimicrobial, and water-saving, resulting in products that are better for you and the planet.

Founded in Melbourne in 2014, ettitude launched its US business in Nov 2017, further accelerating an already rapid growth pattern. We are a diverse team from around the world, all who share a genuine and authentic connection to the same mission. At ettitude, sustainability is the watchword for everything we do. We don’t just make sustainable products, we also support sustainable relationships, work practices, and lifestyles.

We’re excited to expand the growing team with a part time UI/UX Designer position, based out of our Los Angeles office. Come join us!

The role

This is a great opportunity for someone to join a rapidly growing company with a high performance creative environment. We’re seeking a Junior Graphic Designer who is eager to work on a variety of design and marketing projects including (but not limited to) social media assets, digital ads, presentation/deck design and retouching. The Junior Graphic Designer will join the creative team, while working closely with the Social and Digital Marketing team and reporting directly to the Senior Designer. The ideal candidate is an independent worker that can also cooperate in a team.

Responsibilities:

Conceptualise and deliver static and motion assets for paid and organic social media across all platforms (instagram, facebook, pinterest).

Use and/or create design templates for newsletters and presentations

Image & video editing/retouching

Assist on inbound requests delivering a variety of digital design assets (providing logo, brand assets, communicating brand guidelines to partners, etc.

Drive & file management

Great taste and intune with fashion and interior trends

Qualifications:

1+ years of experience in Graphic Design; including digital advertising and layout.

Experience in the Adobe suite; Photoshop, illustrator and inDesign.

(plus) Experience in Figma

Video and animation experience

* This position will start off as a 3 month PART-TIME position and may transition into a full time role.Perks/Benefits

Part time

Weekly Happy hour allowance $10 ($20 per payroll)

Monthly Team lunch allowance $15 ($7.50 per payroll)

50% off ettitude products

Full time

Monthly phone/internet allowance of $50 ($25 per payroll)

Weekly Happy hour allowance $10 ($20 per payroll)

Monthly Team lunch allowance $15 ($7.50 per payroll)

50% off ettitude products

Vacation allowance

15 vacation days. Plus, an additional 2 vacation days are granted with each year of employment, up to a total maximum of 20 vacation days annually

Sick Days (Personal/Carer’s Leave): 10 days per year of employment. Mental Health Days count as sick days!

Annual paid activism and volunteerism leave: 1 day

Health coverage

401k Plan



