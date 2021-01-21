Digital Product Designer (f/m/d)

Job Details

We are a digital product design agency based in Berlin with an enthusiastic team of 10 designers, product managers and all the important people in the background. It's our mission to change the way how people interact by creating digital experiences and products which deliver great value for our clients and also meet our high design standards.

We help startups build new ideas and grow, digitalize the businesses of established companies and support corporates with specialized product work. They all have very different needs and ways of working, therefore we are foremost looking for an experienced digital product designer who is able to quickly pick up any problem they encounter and solve it independently.

We expect that you bring a wide range of design skills to the table, most importantly focused on visual and interaction design. You should be able to think strategically, understand what a business needs and be able to solve complex problems. Also, doing user research as well as contributing to or creating design systems should not be new to you. Any additional knowledge in other design fields, software engineering or product management are a big plus.

What are the requirements?

You have 3+ years of working experience as a product designer in a startup, digital agency or similar businesses

You already have worked on different digital products and acquired an in-depth understanding of the product design process

You are fluent in and can communicate with stakeholders in English and German

What will you do?

Contribute to the creation of entirely new digital products, new features of existing products or websites by:

Working closely with the clients and understanding their business needs

Doing research and creating personas, user journeys, flows, etc.

Doing rapid prototyping and conducting usability tests

Defining new or contributing to existing visual design languages

Creating beautiful and polished UI designs

Contributing to or creating new design systems

Ensuring that the implementation of your work meets our high standards

Work very collaboratively and close with product management, developers and other stakeholders

Take responsibility for your projects and manage timeline, budgets & stakeholders by working in a structured manner and communicating effectively

Work with, support and direct experienced co-workers

Shape the way how our agency grows and develops in the future by actively influencing our work culture and processes

What do we value?

Our work is extremely important to us and we always aim for the greatest result we can deliver

We don't take ourselves too seriously and believe that good work needs a relaxed environment, fun and sometimes play

We like to be open minded and empathetic towards others and their opinions while creating an inclusive environment where any person can live up to their talents

It's important to us that team members show dedication to their work and have an intrinsic motivation to create things like we do

We believe that there is always opportunity to improve, learn and grow, which is why emphasize honest feedback but also supporting each other in difficult situations

What's in it for you?

Startup like work environment and a beautiful office in Berlin Kreuzberg (Schlesisches Tor)

Working with different, interesting clients that range from startups to corporate businesses

A lot of responsibility and room to grow with potential to have a deep impact on our agency

Competitive salary and possibly revenue shares based on experience



