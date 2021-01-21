Senior Product Designer

Job Details

About brightwheel:

Our Mission and Opportunity

Early education is one of the greatest determinants of childhood outcomes, is a must for working families, and has lasting social and economic impact. Brightwheel’s mission is to transform early education for every teacher, child, and parent — by giving teachers meaningfully more time with students each day, engaging parents in the development of their kids, and supporting the small businesses that make up the backbone of the $100 billion early education market. Brightwheel is the most loved technology brand in early education globally, trusted by thousands of educators and millions of families.

Our Team

Based in San Francisco, Denver, and Austin, along with fully remote team members, our team is passionate, talented, and customer-focused. Our exceptional investor group includes Bessemer Venture Partners, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, GGV Capital, Lowercase Capital, and Mark Cuban.

We believe that everyone—from our employees to the students, teachers, and administrators we serve— should be given the opportunity to learn and thrive, whatever their background may be. We celebrate diversity in all forms because it allows our team and the communities we serve to reach their full potential and do their best work.

Who you are:

Brightwheel is seeking a strong product designer to create new experiences across iOS, Android, and web, as well as contributing to our brand and marketing efforts. You'll work directly with our product managers, engineers, and company leadership to build beautiful products for teachers and families across the globe.

What you'll do:

Oversee the design of key parts of the brightwheel platform, which serve hundreds of thousands of users daily.

Partner with product management and engineering to design and build new features and user flows with a strong focus on speed and results.

Fully own the design process end-to-end from wireframes to prototyping to ultimately final designs.

Develop deep empathy for our users and their needs that informs all aspects of your work and enables you to create simple, beautiful solutions across web and mobile platforms.

Incorporate data-driven insights, user feedback, technical constraints, and usability findings into user-centric designs.

Sweat the details while keeping an eye on the big picture.

Qualifications, Skills, & Abilities:

4+ years experience leading UX and UI product design work end-to-end

Excellent visual design skills with an eye for detail

Excitement for rolling up your sleeves and doing all aspects of product design

Innate curiosity and a craving for feedback to improve designs

Experience with iOS, Android, and Web

An obsession for creating simple and intuitive user flows

A collaborative approach to working with engineering and product teams

Enthusiasm for moving quickly and finding 80/20 solutions

A passion for improving the world through education

Brightwheel is proud to celebrate diversity and is committed to building an inclusive workplace regardless of race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy and gender identity), national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, membership in an employee organization, retaliation, parental status, military service, or other non-merit factor.