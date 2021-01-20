Senior Product Designer

Job Details

Who we are

HealthTap is a virtual-first, affordable urgent- and primary-care clinic, providing top-quality physician care nationwide to Americans with or without insurance.

Our mission is to place an affordable, quality personal doctor at every American's fingertips — orchestrating care for every part of their lives.

Our proprietary, easy-to-use, and innovative apps and electronic medical record apply Silicon Valley standards to effectively engage consumers and doctors online to increase the equity, accessibility, and efficiency of ongoing medical care for consumers, providers, employers, and payers. In addition, with HealthTap, businesses can offer virtual primary care to employees for less than the cost of free coffee. HealthTap's US-based board-certified physicians are available throughout North America. For more information, visit www.healthtap.com.

What we’re looking for

A strong, well-rounded product designer that can create elegant, engaging, and intuitive digital products from ideation and refinement through production and launch and iteration.

What you’ll do

You’ll lead multiple projects across the entire product lifecycle of our member, doctor, and admin apps on responsive web, iOS, and Android platforms.

You'll work with multi-disciplinary teams on strategic, epic-level, cross-company initiatives that intersect multiple teams and business units. You’ll proactively partner with designers, marketers, product managers, engineers, medical and customer care teams, and executive leadership to arrive at elegant, practical and forward-thinking solutions to big design challenges.

You’ll take your seat at the cross-functional leadership table to inform the vision and strategy of the work that we do.

You’ll explore how virtual care experiences span different user types, situations and devices. You’ll work to define the systems and tooling that power these experiences.

You’ll apply big-picture thinking to break down open-ended opportunities into actionable next steps. You will realize these ideas with the appropriate level of detail and fidelity at every phase, while tailoring those outputs for a variety of stakeholders.

You’ll operate autonomously, defining and providing the business unit with systems to best execute against current and future strategy. You’ll drive progress through obstacles by balancing collaboration, alignment and decisiveness — taking responsibility for every last detail, every step of the way.

You can flexibly operate across different types of engagements. You love to think big, but you know when it makes sense to go deep. You can help lay the groundwork to set new problem spaces up for success, and you can provide exceptional hands-on execution as necessary.

You’ll help us push the envelope and keep the best interests of all of our users (consumers, doctors, employers, healthcare partners) at heart. The healthcare domain is being disrupted quickly, prone to dark UX patterns (which we want to avoid), and not necessarily intuitive. We are hoping to challenge those antiquated values, and an existing understanding and ability to evangelize is valuable for the role.

Who you are

Experience working at top consumer-focused digital product companies and brands, building engaging apps and websites that have acquired and engaged happy users at scale; experience with supply and demand marketplace apps or sites with large organic search traffic are pluses.

You are comfortable in uncharted territories where design hasn’t historically found itself or where the rules and engagements aren’t already established. You can geek out by being a part of a team of pioneers bringing human-centered design into an industry (healthcare) that has lacked it.

You enjoy working in flat, lean teams where each person is empowered to take initiative and work across the organization at all levels to drive projects.

You thrive in teams driven by data and results — user engagement, user happiness, user retention, sustainable business growth — and you appreciate that moving the numbers requires frequent and smart experimentation.

You are an incredible designer with strong design chops. Having shipped many products over the years, you know how to address the the full spectrum: from gathering requirements, fleshing out happy paths and edge cases, creating wireframes, high-fidelity and developer-ready design mockups based on a design system you maintain in Figma, and adding flair through illustration, photography, typography, or motion/animation design where delightful and appropriate.

You are passionate about design systems and well-versed in data-informed product design and development.

You have experience working in an agile environment with fellow design, product, engineering and insights leaders to align on product strategy and make great things as a team.

You are constantly looking to hone your executions through user feedback. Whether through hands-on user research, or by designing options for an A/B test.

You care about the impact of your work. You have experience tracking usage of the things you build, and using the data collected to verify its effectiveness.

You’re an expert in your craft, but you recognize the importance of setting aside the time and space to learn and grow.

You’re a fantastic team player, communicator and facilitator. You have the communication skills and people-focused design mentality to help set up frameworks and brainstorm initial design concepts.

You have the ability to mentor others to deliver incredible work and make strategy come to life.

You have an online portfolio, or PDF that you can share with us.

You are able to provide a brief explanation in your application of why you are excellent for this role, while highlighting relevant entries in your portfolio.

More about working with us

We’re proud of our team of genuine, mission-driven, kind-hearted builders and care-takers.

Our headquarters are based in Mountain View with an office in Gurgaon, India, but we are remote-friendly employer.

When we get back into the office we will bring back our daily catered lunches and healthy snacks!

We offer competitive compensation and equity. We provide full medical, dental and vision coverage for employees, as well as subsidized gym memberships, and much more.

Learn more about us, our story and how we are revolutionizing healthcare virtually and globally. Visit us a HealthTap.com

We are an equal opportunity employer. We value diversity and inclusion. We want to see you grow and will invest in you!



