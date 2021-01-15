Job Details

This position is currently remote, but we are looking for a candidate who is located in Austin, TX (or willing to relocate) for the long-term. Please email alexis@huntgathercreate.co with your resume and portfolio.

Hunt, Gather is a full-service creative advertising agency, a tribe of makers and doers, who pride ourselves on coming up with big ideas and then doing the work to make it happen. We work with many clients local to Austin like NadaMoo! and Snap Kitchen, as well as many national brands such as Chipotle, Dell, United Way, Environmental Defense Fund, and more.

We're looking for a Senior Designer to join our talented design team where we turn ideas into reality. The ideal candidate lives and breathes design and has expertise in all things digital. You love to make and win awards in design and good is not good enough.

The Job

The Senior Designer will report directly to a Creative Director/Partner, collaborate closely with Art Directors, and a variety of clients.

Skills you should have:

You are an incredible designer and can both execute on existing brand direction, or push boundaries when the project calls for it

You have experience working on a wide variety of projects (conceptual, CPG, social, OOH, video, radio) but are an expert in digital design

You have examples of digital design in your book that showcases your creativity and out of the box thinking

You have worked with large national clients

You have experience (or interest in learning) how to build out creativity with developers

Illustration design is a plus

Experience in Webflow is a plus

Requirements:

6+ Years of experience in advertising in a similar design-focused role

A diverse portfolio of work showcasing design craft

Proficiency in Mac OSX, InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop, Microsoft Office and Sketch, Webflow

You are located in Austin, Texas, and feel comfortable working from home for the short-term and then commute to our Hyde Park office Monday through Friday (when we are able to safely return to the office!)

You love tacos and want to work with a close-knit group of awesome and talented people

Benefits

Generous paid time off policy

Medical, Dental, Vision, Short- and long-term insurance benefits

A small environment where you’ll work directly with leadership for big clients

Great office location within walking distance to Hyde Park’s most delicious (Quacks, Uncle Nicky’s, Mothers, Hyde Park, and Grill) and grocery stores (HEB, Fresh Plus)

Agency happy hours and parties





Hunt, Gather is an equal opportunity employer committed to a diverse and inclusive work environment.



