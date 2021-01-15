Senior User Interface Designer

Job Details

We are looking for a detail-oriented, pixel perfect User Interface designer to help us take our products to the next level! You will be responsible for defining and maintaining the look and feel for our web experiences. All candidates must send a portfolio or work samples along with their inquiries, these should include examples of amazing visually rich interfaces.

Ideal candidate has exceptional visual design skills and experience defining a visual brand language. You’ll be responsible for creating breathtaking designs that include delivering the concept, theme, color, typography and style for web and mobile platforms. Even more important, our visual designer needs to be able to make these designs a reality and bring them to life through creating and helping identify the code behind the designs. You will work closely with the executive team, interaction designers, and customers to iterate with an agile developer team to define the user interface. Success will be measured by your ability to create delightful experiences that engage our primary audience – kids!

Primary Responsibilities:

Design stunning dashboard interfaces that are easy to use, easy to understand, and reflect our brand

Design and maintain design pattern libraries across all of Tynker's platforms

Engage students to progress in their coding courses and support course assets

Help parents understand the importance of coding and what Tynker has to offer

Captivate audiences across website, app, and integrated marketing channels

Help shape brand positioning, landing pages, and promotional material for international coding events

Collaborate with UX designers on end-to-end experiences for screen designs

Explore visual ideations and prototype motion design for digital interfaces

Support illustration iconography design

Identify the stylistic changes needed across the various age ranges

Work with developers to hand off deliverables

Requirements:

At least 5 years experience as a visual interface designer

At least 2 years designing touch-optimized layouts for web or mobile applications

Experience designing for product dashboards, progression-based goals, and multiple user states.

Expertise in branding through visual communication

BA, BFA or higher degree in HCI, computer science, design or related studies

Need to stand out as an exceptional visual thinker with a great sense of aesthetics and a deep understanding of composition, grid, typography, and high fidelity creations

Proven track record and a passion for designing compelling user interfaces with a fluency in current design practices and expertise with tools such as Sketch, XD, Illustrator, and Photoshop

Comfort/ passion for working through complex information architectures and abstracting into a powerful UI and obsessed with good user-centered design practices and have an eye for detail

Able to work under pressure in a timely manner without sacrificing quality

Ability to negotiate and articulate the "why" of design decisions. You'll need to convince, to disagree confidently, take and give straightforward criticism.

Strong portfolio with examples of of unique and original designs for web and mobile platforms and understanding the coding of the designs is a must

Bonus Points for the Following:

Game design experience of any kind a plus

Experience working with children’s products and services is a plus

Experience in creation of logos, identity, and corporate branding materials

Excellent Icon design

Front-end development skills and a command of interactive web technologies (HTML5, CSS/SCSS, Java Script, Ajax)

Deep familiarity with iOS, Android, and/or Windows 8 GUI standards

About Tynker

Tynker is the #1 Kids Coding platform and helps millions of students learn coding. Our self-paced courses and creativity tools guide them from block coding to JavaScript, Swift and and Python. Tynker's mission is to provide every child with solid foundations in STEM, programming and critical thinking skills to prepare them to become better architects of their future world.