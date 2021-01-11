Job Details

Who We Are

WillowTree is an award-winning digital product agency driven by innovation and grounded in strategy and user-centered design. We create long-term partnerships with the world’s leading brands to design and build digital flagship products vital to their core business. We are one of the largest independent digital firms in the US. Some of our clients include HBO, National Geographic, Anheuser-Busch, and PepsiCo.

The Opportunity

As a Design Director at WillowTree, you’ll mentor, inspire, and grow our collaborative team of 60+ designers, researchers, and strategists. This is a unique opportunity to lead and directly influence creative direction without becoming too far removed from the design work itself.

We understand our responsibility to create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive place within the tech industry, while pushing to make our industry more representative. Because of this responsibility, we need candidates who value diversity and inclusion through their work, team collaboration, mentorship experience, and/or thought leadership. So in your cover letter, we encourage you to reflect on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Women, people of color, individuals with disabilities, veterans, and intersectional individuals are encouraged to apply.

*In response to the pandemic, our team members have the option to work remotely. Once it is safe to return, this role will be based in our Charlottesville, VA. Non-local candidates are encouraged to apply as we provide relocation assistance.

Responsibilities

You’ll take early ideas and set the tone for projects by designing a seamless experience that's as enjoyable as the product

Provide meaningful guidance on everything from client communication to the pixel-perfect details

Help designers push out of their comfort zone to create the best work of their careers

Use your strategic thought process to get clients excited about WillowTree’s capabilities

Collaborate and build relationships with cross-disciplinary teams such as engineering, content, and project management to orchestrate a smooth project experience for our clients and teams

Define conceptual and visual direction for well-known brands

Validating your design decisions through user feedback, quantitative insights, and evolving best practices

Build relationships with clients and navigate your team through challenges that may interfere with executing the best product possible

Present design work to clients throughout all phases of the process

Qualifications

10+ years in the design industry

You’ve shipped products that impact thousands (or more) users — and most recently you’ve been leading design teams

A strong eye for aesthetic and visual design

Solid understanding of the product development process, from problem definition to detailed UI

You have strong opinions about visual and user experience design while remaining flexible to new or differing perspectives

A portfolio that demonstrates an understanding of user and business needs, creative approaches to problem-solving, and a mastery of visual design

You have a knack for business, yet you’re still able to roll up your sleeves and push pixels when needed

Experience presenting complex ideas to clients and team members in a compelling and energetic way

You love working with clients, and they love working with you. You're empathetic to their needs and can bring solutions if problems arise

You think “Yes!” as you read our core values and design goals and are committed to maintaining and positively influencing our design culture

You’re a tech enthusiast. You love living in a world where tech and design meet

You prefer face-to-face over remote interaction — and you know exactly when to get on a plane to present or solve issues with clients in person

Why WillowTree?

We offer a place to be yourself.

Our differences, both visible and invisible, benefit our teams, our communities, and the products we craft. That’s why WillowTree strives to build a team with diverse backgrounds, skills, and perspectives. You’ll work hard here; however, we’ll balance that with a culture that supports your growth and cares about your well-being. We’re committed to creating an environment of inclusion — a place where every Tree can thrive.

We want you to reach your fullest potential and part of your professional development at WillowTree will include dedicated time to innovate on passion projects and an annual stipend to fund your professional pursuits.

WillowTree celebrates our differences and provides equal employment opportunities to all team members and applicants without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws. Diverse teams build better products. We acknowledge that the tech industry especially lacks opportunity for those who are of non-traditional backgrounds and in underrepresented groups. In order to create the best products for everyone, we know that it’s important for our team to reflect the diversity of our users, and we are committed to being the change we want to see.