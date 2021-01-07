Video Editor, Motion Designer

Job Details

Hims and Hers offers a modern approach to health and wellness. Our mission is to eliminate stigmas and make it easier for people to access care and treatment for the conditions that impact their daily lives. That starts with creating an open and honest culture of care that is accessible for everyone, no matter who you are or where you live. Since launching in November 2017, we’ve raised over $200MM in funding and are one of the fastest growing direct-to-consumer brands in history.

We're looking for a video editor with motion graphic and post production experience that will be responsible for creating top of funnel digital advertisements for the Hims & Hers brand. We are looking for an individual to create bold and beautiful advertisements that catch people's attention. This role sits on the Creative team and works cross-functionally with members of the Growth, Marketing and Creative teams. We are a small, highly collaborative team that moves quickly and loves to consistently push the boundaries.

Responsibilities:

Develop bold and compelling video creative for our digital marketing channels

Edit direct-response and brand video ads, ensuring output adheres with the brand guidelines and is on target with the given strategy

Partner with Growth to test, iterate and create multiple version of each video concept generated to deliver the best CPA’s and ROI

Perform necessary quality controls for all videos with an extensive attention to detail. This includes ensuring color correction, white balance and other general video quality enhancements within footage to align with brand art direction

Use data to make decisions that translate business goals into compelling video ideas

Maintain awareness of competitive landscape as well as direct-response trends and practices for different channels

Be a strategic partner that can conceptualize and communicate ideas visually

Experience & Skills:

5+ years as a video editor

Highly proficient in industry standard software (Adobe Creative Suite + Figma/sketch)

Flexible to work independently and collaboratively across multiple projects

Strong competitive knowledge of best-practice acquisition techniques

Strong conceptual skills

Proactive attitude, creative thinking abilities to challenge status quo

Strategic problem-solving skills, ability to address business objectives intelligently and creatively

Eager to take on new challenges, introduce and implement new approaches and ideas, to grow, test and learn

We are focused on building a diverse and inclusive workforce. If you’re excited about this role, but do not meet 100% of the qualifications listed above, we encourage you to apply.