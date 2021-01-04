Job Details

Getlabs provides convenient at-home medical appointments - starting with lab tests. Rather than needing to go to laboratory facilities, patients pick a time and we send one of our phlebotomists to draw their samples. Once collected, we deliver to the top national laboratories including Labcorp and Quest Diagnostics.

Across healthcare, the inconvenience of needing to go to brick and mortar medical facilities drives 42% of patients to skip scheduled medical appointments. To solve this, telehealth companies have seen rapid adoption by providing convenient virtual care yet are limited to treating simple conditions such as erectile dysfunction, birth control, and acid reflux. The reason is simple: over 70% of medical conditions require lab tests. That's why we are creating the essential infrastructure which provides the missing piece for telehealth. By integrating Getlabs, telehealth unlocks the ability to provide end-to-end primary care and treat complex conditions without ever making patients leave their homes. Join us and lets transform healthcare to be more convenient and enjoyable for patients.

Our team has extensive domain expertise in technology, operations, and healthcare with team members from Y Combinator, Uber, DoorDash, Postmates, Sonder, Cisco, Labcorp, and Quest Diagnostics. Getlabs is backed by prominent venture capital firms including PivotNorth, Liquid 2, Tusk, Rosecliff, and more.

Getlabs is looking for a Senior Product Designer to help build and design the future of our brand and platform.

Upon joining Getlabs, you will be a core part of a small team refining our existing platform and developing new features, from proposing initial concepts to ensuring we ship high quality features. You will be expected to contribute to all aspects of product design and execution, including pitching the product, designing the product (visual design, interaction design, and prototyping), and communicating the product to the necessary audiences within the company.

Above all, you will be challenged with redefining the healthcare experience to be one that patients actually look forward to. From beautiful, comforting design to simple, easy-to-use functionality, you will spearhead making Getlabs an amazing and inviting experience for patients.





What You'll Do

Conceive of innovative new features and pitch those concepts directly to the CEO

Contribute to high-level strategic decisions with the rest of the product and executive teams

Be a leader - Getlabs is a design-led company and as a member of the Design Team you will be expected to lead projects and team

Design beautiful, simple, innovative, and intuitive experiences and flows

Identify the needs of Getlabs patients and improve on existing features

Regularly give and receive feedback on designs and strategic product decisions

Create unified design language and style guides

Index platform and ensure visual and brand consistency throughout

Help build out and manage Design Team with illustrators, animators, graphic designers, and more





Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Excellent attention to detail

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Strong leadership skills

Strong visual design skills and passion for interaction design

Ability to prototype interactive mobile experiences

Ability to think at a high level about product strategy

Capable of acting as a Product Manager when needed

Strong visual design skills and passion for interaction design

A creative thinker who has lots of ideas and sees solutions when most would not

Self-motivated attitude with the ability to work in a fast-paced, sometimes ambiguous work environment

A passion for improving healthcare for all patients





Minimum Qualifications

Proficiency in Figma

5+ years experience designing and shipping web and mobile applications

BS/BA degree or equivalent years of experience

A portfolio showcasing your work and strong mobile design skills





Preferred Qualifications

Technical background or a familiarity with software engineering

Proficiency in HTML, CSS, Javascript, Angular is a significant plus

A history of being the early designer in startups who have gone on to be large successes.

Experience in wellness, health, lifestyle editorial or advertising/branding





Getlabs is an equal opportunity employer. We value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, disability status or other protected classes